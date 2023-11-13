The push for hybrid workspaces has remained at the forefront since the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Today, challenges still arise for fully remote and hybrid arrangements. Employers have concerns about how to integrate collaboration into team projects when working virtually. Historically, the office has been more than setting up a workspace. It has become a place to meet up, collaborate, and innovate. But as technology has transformed, more people have depended on their portable Chromebooks and in-home offices to get work done.

To lessen the challenges faced with hybrid and remote arrangements, leading companies like Microsoft and Google created tools to improve team collaboration and communication. Now, Microsoft brings Microsoft Loop, another complementary app that works alongside other collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams and Outlook. In this guide, we explain what Microsoft Loop is, the essential features of Microsoft Loop, and the expected cost of using the platform.

What does Microsoft Loop do?

Microsoft Loop offers tools to co-create content with your colleagues. The app's functions are based on the Fluid Framework, where you co-create and share content via digital canvases in real time. Microsoft Loop provides everything needed in-app to access these tools for your workspace. You no longer need to open external software like Word, Excel, or Google Docs to create content together and then paste those finalized files into your Teams chats or Outlook email.

Microsoft Loop can be broken down into three primary features: Loop pages, Loop components, and Loop workspaces. All three features are designed to work in tandem to co-create projects.

Microsoft Loop's key features

Microsoft Loop offers benefits for collaborating in a professional environment. You can access these features through Loop on a web browser or the Android and iOS app:

Insert images, create task lists, and capture ideas onto a Loop page.

Add content to a Loop page and turn it into a component. Components can be shared (by using a link) over Teams, Word, Outlook, and Whiteboard.

Unlocks Copilot. Brainstorm, co-create, and collaborate with your teammates in real time.

Save time by using a Microsoft Loop template or locate relevant documents and files by using Loop's search tool.

Communicate in the app with comments and reactions.

To better understand how these key features work together, we break down what each feature means in more detail below.

What are Loop components?

Loop components are portable content that can be shared and synced across all places (apps like Teams, Outlook, and Whiteboard), which also includes Loop pages. Portable content includes paragraphs, lists, tables, and other formats. Changes made to a Loop component update in every place the Loop component is embedded.

Loop components created in Outlook and Teams have a .loop file stored on OneDrive. You can browse these .loop files by visiting Office.com or OneDrive. To start creating Loop components in Microsoft Loop, open a Loop page, add any content on that page, and share that link with your colleagues.

What are Loop pages?

Loop pages are shareable canvases in the Loop app. You can share Loop pages with a link or embed them in another app as a Loop component. You can use one of the Loop page templates or create your own. These pages can start small, but you can build them out. The pages created in Loop resemble OneNote but offer more robust options.

Changes on a Loop page are saved and synced in real time.

What are Loop workspaces?

Loop workspaces is a place where you combine multiple projects and keep track of what everyone is currently working on. So, a project manager can monitor the progress and track shared goals. In a Loop workspace, you can add multiple pages. Examples of designated pages include meeting notes, project briefs, and planning pages.

Loop workspaces provide a macroscopic view of handling related projects and tasks. These virtual workspaces help teams stay organized and connected (for related projects).

You can add multiple workspaces or focus on building out a single one.

How is Microsoft Loop different from Teams?

Microsoft Loop is designed to work alongside Microsoft Teams. Both apps have goals to improve collaboration and organization. Microsoft Teams has always been at the forefront as the central hub for team collaboration.

You can share files and communicate in Teams. Still, instead of keeping track of separate documents you send over on Teams, use Loop components and pages to keep everything in one place. This is helpful when trying to handle a project while in a meeting. Right now, you can integrate Loop components on Teams chat.

How much does Microsoft Loop cost?

Loop access is available to people with a work account (Microsoft Entra account). According to Microsoft, you can access all of Loop's features if you own one of the following plans:

Microsoft 365 Business Standard ($13 per user per month)

Microsoft 365 Business Premium ($22 per user per month)

Microsoft 365 E3 ($36 per user per month)

Microsoft 365 E5 ($57 per user per month)

However, Microsoft offers the Loop app Public View for free. You can access Microsoft Loop on a personalized Microsoft 365 account without any additional cost. The personalized Microsoft 365 account connects to Loop's Public Preview. The Public Preview is designed to try out new features before they become available in the app. Some features in the Public Preview are missing and not included.

The Public Preview doesn't include all the Loop features. You must obtain one of the paid licenses listed above to unlock Microsoft Loop.

Public Preview has the following limits:

The size of a workplace is 5GB.

One user can only create a maximum of five workspaces.

A workspace can only hold up to a maximum of 50 members.

Is Microsoft Loop part of Office 365?

Microsoft Loop is part of Microsoft 365. If you own any of the above work account licenses, you can access Microsoft Loop. If logging in to the Loop website or signing in to the app doesn't unlock Microsoft Loop, you may need to add the license by visiting the Microsoft 365 admin center and editing the product licenses section.

Learning more about Microsoft Loop

Plenty of tools exist to help teams collaborate on projects. Google introduced Google Drive to host file sharing while integrating Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google Spaces is Google's answer to collaboration and project management for smaller businesses.

Swapping to a new ecosystem isn't always the answer. If your workspace settled into Teams, Microsoft built tools in Loop to bring collaboration to another level. If you're curious how Loop may help your workflow, check out Loop's Public Preview below.