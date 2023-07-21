Taking screenshots on a phone or tablet is easier than on a PC. The latest Chromebooks and other computers have built-in tools for that purpose, but you may need Microsoft Paint or another image editing app to alter the screenshots. Web browsers also have such tools, although some can get technical. On Chrome, enter Developer tools to record or screen grab content. If you want a faster method, use Microsoft Edge's Web capture tool.

Web capture allows you to grab your screen in full or choose an area. You also have the option to copy texts, images, or tables and paste them into Word editors or other applications. This way, you don't have to retype or take multiple screenshots you don't need. If you want to see Web capture in action, here's how.

How does Microsoft Edge Web capture work?

Web capture helps you screen grab online content and edit it within the Microsoft Edge browser. You don't need to open the images with editing software like you do on some computers. There are three ways to use the feature, as shown below:

Capture full page automatically takes a screenshot of a web page from top to bottom.

automatically takes a screenshot of a web page from top to bottom. Capture area takes a screenshot of only a section of a web page.

takes a screenshot of only a section of a web page. Web Select highlights and copies text, images, or tables from a web page and pastes them into Microsoft applications or third-party software.

After taking a screenshot, Web capture provides features for drawing on it in different colors. Also, you can do a visual search of images in the shot to find their source or related content. The tool doesn't take screenshots immediately after pressing the command, so you have enough time to catch moving content in the right frame and avoid distorted shots.

How to take screenshots with Microsoft Edge's Web capture

You'll find Web capture among Microsoft Edge's menu options. Quicker ways to access the tool include right-clicking a web page or pining it to the browser's toolbar. Automatically, your screenshots are saved to the Download folder in the file explorer. After the download completes, you receive a prompt to save the file somewhere else.

Some websites have ads. If you don't want them in your screenshots, use Immersive reader mode. It's in the address bar as a book icon joined with an audio symbol. Alternatively, press F9. If you still don't see it, press Ctrl+A to highlight the web page, then right-click on it. Select Open selection in Immersive Reader.

Use the following steps to take screenshots.

Different ways to access Web capture in Microsoft Edge

Press Ctrl+Shift+S on your keyboard to launch Web capture. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Web capture. To pin Web capture to the browser toolbar, click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Right-click Web capture. Then select Show in toolbar.

Screenshot an area with Web capture

Access Web capture using the steps mentioned above. Click Capture area. Double-click and drag your mouse across the area you want to screenshot. Click Markup capture. Click Draw to scribble or make illustrations. Select the drop-down arrow beside it to choose the color of your pen and adjust its thickness. Use the eraser to wipe out mistakes. Click the floppy disk to download the screenshot. When the download is complete, click Save as to make a copy in your preferred location.

Screenshot full pages with Web capture.

Access Web capture using the steps mentioned above. Click Capture full page. Click Draw to scribble or make illustrations. Select the drop-down arrow beside it to choose the color of your pen and adjust its thickness. Use the eraser to wipe out mistakes. Click the floppy disk to save the screenshot.

Use Web select to copy and paste content

Access Web capture with the steps mentioned above. Click Web select. Double-click and drag your mouse across texts, images, or tables. Click copy, then paste the copied content where you want it.

How to take screenshots using the Microsoft Edge mobile app

The Microsoft Edge mobile app doesn't have Web capture, but you can still take regular or scrolling screenshots. The second option works best if you want to snap web pages in full or in areas. Unlike your computer, where you have a wider screen to work with, scroll shots appear compressed at a glance. You'll need to zoom in to see the content clearly. Your phone has these capabilities, but if you want to see how they work on the Edge app, here's how:

Open Microsoft Edge and visit a web page. Tap the menu icon in the lower-right corner. Select Share. 2 Images Close Tap Screenshot to take a regular one. Then select Save to store it in your gallery. Tap Scrolling shot to capture a longer image of a web page. Use the arrows to select the areas you need. Then tap the checkmark in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Select Save when you're done.

Capture web content with ease in Edge

Web capture is invaluable for documenting online content without needing third-party apps or extensions. It could use more annotation features, considering how you're limited to drawing with your mouse, stylus, or fingers. But if basic screenshot features are what you're after, it gets the job done.

By default, Edge uses the Bing search engine. If you're used to searching with Google in Chrome, this setting may bother you, but you can have the best of both worlds. Edge allows you to change the address bar search engine, so you can set it as your default browser, use Google, and take faster screenshots in one browser.