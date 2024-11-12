Key Takeaways Edge is opening automatically on startup and suggests importing Chrome data (like history, bookmarks, and tabs) via a pre-checked box.

Disabling this feature isn’t straightforward, leading some users to accidentally bring over their data.

Uninstalling Edge is difficult, and Windows updates sometimes force the browser back onto users, causing inconvenience.

Microsoft Edge is a solid browser, and it’s been at the heart of Microsoft’s push to take down Google Chrome. The company has tried a bunch of tactics to get Windows users to switch, from subtle nudges to more obvious methods. Even though not all of them have worked, Microsoft keeps trying new things to grab a bigger share of the browser market. The latest move involves automatically launching Edge when your system starts, and the browser won’t stop bugging you to pull over your Chrome data, like history, bookmarks, and open tabs.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge, when you start up your PC, Edge might automatically open up and show a pop-up pushing its AI assistant, Copilot. The pop-up also has a pre-checked box to automatically import data from other browsers, like history, bookmarks, and open tabs. This move is likely to spark frustration over how aggressively Microsoft is trying to promote its products.

Microsoft doesn't shy away from acknowledging this Edge behavior. While the company says users can opt out, the default settings and the prominent import option have caused issues for many. Disabling the automatic data import isn’t super obvious and requires a few extra steps, which users might miss if they’re not paying attention before clicking the main button.

Even after you close those annoying pop-ups, Edge keeps pushing itself on Windows users. Uninstalling it isn’t easy, and sometimes, Windows updates will reinstall the browser automatically, which is a real hassle for those who’d rather use something else.

This prompt actually showed up earlier this year but disappeared after Microsoft released a fix. Now, it's back. Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston told The Verge that this notification is meant to give users "the choice to import data from other browsers."

Edge has a history of being a bit too pushy

It's worth noting that every time you open Edge, it offers to import data from Chrome. This always-on access to your recent browsing data is just one of Microsoft’s ways of nudging more users to make the switch to Edge.

Microsoft’s pushy tactics to promote Edge are nothing new. Back in 2022, it rolled out a feature that automatically pulled data from Chrome to Edge—though it started as optional. The year before, the software giant made it nearly impossible to set any default browser other than Edge, a move that sparked enough backlash for Microsoft to walk it back.