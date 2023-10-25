Summary Microsoft is using direct tactics to retain or attract users to its Chromium-based Edge browser, including asking users why they are considering another browser.

When attempting to download Google Chrome via Microsoft Edge, users are greeted with messages emphasizing that Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome with the added trust of Microsoft.

Now, these messages are followed by a survey asking why you're "trying another browser," and the survey is said to take a minute to complete.

Ever since Chrome passed up Internet Explorer in market share way back in 2012, Google hasn't faced much serious competition in the browser space. Microsoft is trying to change that with its Chromium-based Edge browser, employing various tactics to retain or attract users. In its latest move, Microsoft seems to be taking a more direct approach by asking users why they're considering another browser.

Upon attempting to download Google Chrome via Microsoft Edge, users are now greeted with a series of messages. Initially, a search for "Chrome download" in Edge prompts the message "There’s no need to download a new web browser." As users proceed, another popup states "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft." But the most intriguing of all is the new popup poll that appears, asking "We love having you! Can you please take a minute to tell us why you are trying another browser?" As reported by The Verge, this seems to be a fresh addition, while the popups are nearly two years old.

source: The Verge

Microsoft's efforts to promote Edge don't stop there. After the Chrome download is completed, an injected ad appears, emphasizing once again that "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft". However, it's worth noting that this ad pops up only after the download process is finished, and it's something we had already seen earlier this year.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has employed tactics to promote Edge. As we reported previously, Microsoft Edge, after its switch to the Chromium rendering engine, introduced a feature allowing users to have their Edge browser constantly synced with their Chrome instance. This feature, named "Import browser data from Google Chrome on each launch," allows users to import everything from bookmarks and browsing history to open tabs and actual browser settings from Chrome to Edge.

Furthermore, as we reported previously, Microsoft has rolled out its Bing AI chat experience, which was once exclusive to the Edge browser, to Google Chrome. This ChatGPT-powered feature allows users to engage in AI-driven chat on Bing's platform. However, the experience on Chrome came with certain restrictions. For instance, while Edge users could input up to 4,000 characters per question while Chrome users were limited to 2,000 characters. Additionally, chat conversations on Chrome reset after just five messages, compared to Edge's 30-message limit.

While competition in the tech industry is nothing new, the methods companies employ to gain an advantage can sometimes raise eyebrows. Microsoft's latest approach with Edge might be seen by some as a direct and perhaps intrusive way to understand user preferences. Whether this tactic will help Microsoft gain more Edge users or push them further towards other browsers remains to be seen.