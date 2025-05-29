Summary The full version of the uBlock Origin extension appears to be returning to Microsoft Edge on Android after a previous removal.

While initially spotted in the Dev channel, a language-change trick (setting Chinese as primary, then reverting) can reportedly force its appearance in the Stable version for some users.

The availability of the full uBlock Origin may be temporary due to Google's upcoming Manifest V2 phaseout in Chromium, which will eventually require extensions to adopt Manifest V3.

Attention Microsoft Edge users on Android: You might have just regained the full uBlock Origin extension.

For those unaware, Microsoft added an Extension store to Edge Android in March last year. uBlock Origin was available as a supported extension at the time, but was subsequently removed. It looks like the extension is now making a comeback, and it is already showing up for some users.