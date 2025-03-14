Summary Microsoft Edge on Android now supports web extensions, beating Chrome to the punch.

Users can choose from 22 extensions in the Edge extension store, with more expected soon.

An easy installation process for extensions on Edge ensures a user-friendly experience.

It's been a rough month for browsers. First, Firefox decided it's no longer interested in user privacy and has given itself a nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to users' data. Fun stuff. Then Chrome went and pushed Manifest V3 on a wide selection of its users, automatically disabling extensions like uBlock Origin (at least they could be toggled back on, for now). So it comes as a nice surprise to learn that Microsoft's Edge browser has just added support for web extensions on Android, with 22 to choose from so far.

Microsoft Edge added an extension store on Android before Chrome

How embarrassing for Google

The stable version of Microsoft Edge for Android (version 134.0.3124.57) now offers an extension store (first spotted by Windows Latest), beating Chrome to the punch. Edge's extensions are listed as a beta, and so far there are 22 to choose from, including Dark Reader and Tampermonkey. If you'd like to see the full list without installing Edge, here's everything you can choose from so far.

Tampermonkey Dark Reader Browsec VPN Bitwarden Password Manager Keepa-Amazon Price Tracker Nord VPN Immersive Translate Auto Refresh Plus Spnsorblock for YouTube Violentmonkey Cookie-Editor

I don’t care about cookies Unhook-Remove YouTube related videos User-Agent Switcher Global Speed Location Guard AdGuard VPN AIX Downloader FetchV Video Downloader SciptCat WuCai Highlight web highlighter Collabwriting- Shareable notes on the webpage



More extensions are expected to land in the future, and what with this being a beta, that doesn't come as a shock. Sadly, uBlock Origin does appear to be absent, though AdGuard VPN is listed, so it's not like Microsoft is against offering adblockers in Edge on Android, though it sure would be nice to have a native option rather than a VPN service. Still, with more extensions coming, there's a possibility we'll eventually see comparable listings to what the PC version of the browser has access to.

Close

Navigating to the new Extensions Beta page is as simple as tapping twice on your screen. Once the browser is open, click on the hamburger icon in the bottom right. This pulls up shortcuts to a few different features, including the new Extensions menu. Click on Extensions, and you'll be brought to a page to explore the selection. To install an extension, simply tap on the Get button, and then tap Add on a pop-up that appears, and the extension is installed. Easy peasy.

Of course, if you'd like to see Microsoft Edge's new extensions store for yourself, you can grab the latest stable version of Microsoft Edge for Android from the Google Play Store by clicking on the Download button in the widget below.