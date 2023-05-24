Google Chrome might be the default browser for many. However, Microsoft Edge is becoming a popular alternative. It packs features like Collections, Bing Chat integration, Vertical tabs, Sleeping tabs, Bing Image Creator, and more. You can access it from Android devices, iPhones, desktop PCs, laptops, and budget Chromebooks.

The Edge browser uses Bing by default. Despite introducing AI chat features, it isn't Google Search. So, if Bing isn't your jam, you may want to switch to your favorite search engine. This tutorial shows you how to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge, no matter what device you use.

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for desktop

Microsoft Edge uses Bing as the default search engine in the address bar and search box. There isn't a way to change the search engine for the search box, but you can change it to Google, Yahoo, or DuckDuckGo for the address bar.

The Edge browser uses the same user interface on Windows and Mac. We show the steps from the Windows app. You can do the same on the Mac to change the search engine.

Launch Microsoft Edge on the desktop. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Select Privacy, search, and services from the sidebar. Scroll to Address bar and search. Select Google from the Search engine used in the address bar drop-down menu. Select Address bar as the default search engine for new tabs. If you choose Search box, Microsoft Edge opens new tabs with a search box that uses the Bing search engine.

The Microsoft Edge browser also lets you manage search engines. You can add, edit, or delete search engines from the Settings page.

Go to Address bar and search in Microsoft Edge settings (check the steps above). Select Manage search engines. Click the Add button in the upper-right corner. Type the Search engine, Shortcut, and URL. Select Add. You can also check the existing options based on your browsing history. Click the three-dot menu beside a search engine to edit, delete, or make it the default.

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for Android

Microsoft Edge uses Bing as the default search engine on Android. While you can't add a new search engine on mobile, you can change it to Google using the steps below.

Open Microsoft Edge on Android. Tap the three-dot menu at the bottom and select Settings. Close Select General. Close Tap Select search engine. Tap the radio button beside Google. Close

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for iPhone

You can change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge for iPhone and set it as the preferred browser.

Launch Microsoft Edge on iPhone. Tap the three-dot menu and open Settings. Close Open General and tap Select search engine. Close Select Google and tap Done in the upper-right corner. Close

It's easier than ever to use Microsoft Edge like a pro

Microsoft Edge didn't make a great impression when it debuted in 2015. However, it has become a viable alternative to Chrome, Firefox, and Opera since it adopted the Chromium project. With the step-by-step instructions listed above, you can change your search engine with ease.

Despite its redeeming qualities, the Edge browser isn't perfect. If you encounter issues during your web browsing experience, there are several things you can do when Edge doesn't respond.