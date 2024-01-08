Microsoft officially entered the graphic design space with Microsoft Designer in late 2022. The software giant made Designer free to anyone in mid-2023. Unlike traditional graphic design tools like Canva and Adobe Express, Designer uses generative AI to create stunning designs in no time.

Whether you want to create social posts, videos, stories, or ads, Microsoft Designer is your one-stop solution to get the job done. The Microsoft Designer beta app is available on top-budget Android phones, but we recommend the web version for a better experience.

First, an introduction to Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer is a new graphic design tool by the Redmond-based company. There are dozens of such tools and software solutions, and Microsoft aims to stand out with AI integration in its new offering.

The company integrated OpenAI's DALL-E artificial intelligence to create an image based on a text description. You'll enter text prompts and describe the design in words to see generative AI's magic in Microsoft Designer. The possibilities are endless.

Microsoft Designer lets you add media from your device and create a realistic image and art based on that media. If you don't want to deal with generative AI or ready-to-use templates, start with a blank canvas and use Microsoft Designer's editing tools to make an eye-catching poster or banner.

Microsoft Designer use cases

Whether you are a teacher, student, professional, influencer, or marketer, you may need to create a quick banner, cover, or flyer. Microsoft Designer normalizes graphic design among general users. You don't need to spend hours in Photoshop or Lightroom to make a banner. Instead, start Designer, enter a text description, check the results, and make relevant tweaks quickly.

Microsoft integrated Designer into the Edge browser. You can access it from the right sidebar and describe what you want to create. We won't be surprised if Microsoft expands it to apps like PowerPoint, Word, OneNote, and Clipchamp.

If you are new to graphic design, you may find Microsoft Designer's user interface unintuitive. It requires a learning curve.

Microsoft Designer features

Microsoft Designer was barebone at launch, and the company added promised features in a short time. Designer's generative AI activates the following features.

Image and design creator: Describe a design with a text description.

Describe a design with a text description. Generative erase: Use AI to remove photobombers from an image.

Use AI to remove photobombers from an image. Background removal: Remove the background with a single click.

Remove the background with a single click. Brand kit creator: Create logos, fonts, and more for your brand kit with generative AI.

Microsoft Designer can suggest a prompt based on your text description. For example, when we wrote "A family of four celebrating Diwali," the software suggested this prompt: "Create a traditional Diwali celebration design for a family of four adults. Incorporate bright colors like orange, yellow, and red." The suggested prompt delivered better results.

After generating an image, filter it by size and pick a relevant one to start editing. For instance, use a square image (1080px x 1080px) to post it on Instagram.

Microsoft Designer generates a video based on your text description. You may see a video icon below the generated results.

When you pick an image or a template, go to the Ideas tab at the top to find similar pictures in different styles. Other features include text editing options, a brand kit, visuals with stock photos, videos, illustrations, and more. You can also upload your preferred fonts for a uniform look.

When you are satisfied with the final output, download it in PNG, JPG, or PDF format on your phone. You can also scan the QR code to send the file to your phone.

Microsoft Designer availability and pricing

Microsoft Designer is accessible on the web and Android. The software is available in preview and free for everyone. That won't be the case in the future. After it comes out of preview, Microsoft Designer will only be available for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Microsoft 365 is a productivity bundle that combines OneDrive, Office apps, Teams, Clipchamp, Lists, Loop, and more services under a single plan.

What's next for Microsoft Designer?

Microsoft is readying several features before Designer leaves the beta program.

Album creator: Create custom albums with collages and animations.

Create custom albums with collages and animations. Sticker creator: Make personalized stickers to use in social media and messaging apps.

Make personalized stickers to use in social media and messaging apps. Generative expand: Use generative AI to fill in what's missing in an image and expand the view.

Unleash your creative side with Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer is a solid attempt by the Windows maker. It falls behind the competition in terms of templates, editing features, live collaboration, and media library. Still, Microsoft's generative AI tool will surely find several takers. What are you waiting for? Get creative with your prompts and create an eye-popping YouTube banner, Instagram story, Facebook ad, WhatsApp Status, and more.