Microsoft Defender, the all-in-one security platform that lets enterprise users track malware threats for all of their devices, is expanding its target audience to outside of the business realm. Defender is now available for anyone with a personal or family Microsoft 365 subscription.

The program is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android in select regions and is a simple one-stop shop to assess any security issues including malware, compromising browsing history, and other web-based threats on all your associated devices. Defender will scan all your apps and links you come across and alert you to take action on the threats it has found. It also integrates with Norton and McAfee software if you have it installed. Microsoft has more information if you need it. You can grab the Android app from the Play Store at the link below.

Microsoft Defender came to Android in August of 2020 doing much the same thing, but users had to have a Microsoft 365 E5 subscription in order to use it. With this, instead of managing device fleets, you can now watch over your family's devices and make sure they're safe from attack... or maybe just your own devices — we don't care if you have a mountain of tech you're constantly using.