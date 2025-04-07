Summary Microsoft first launched Copilot Vision in October 2024 for the Edge browser, allowing users to query webpage content.

Now, Copilot Vision is expanding to the Copilot mobile app, gaining multimodal features to analyze real-time video and photos.

This updated feature, similar to Google's Gemini Live, is currently available only to Copilot Pro subscribers within the United States via the app's voice mode.

Since Microsoft launched its AI chatbot on February 6, 2023, the tech giant has directed the bulk of its efforts toward developing Copilot and ensuring it surpasses its competition. And it’s up against some serious competition, starting with Google Gemini. This is why Microsoft drops Copilot features every few days.

In early October 2024, the company announced a huge batch of Copilot features, which included Copilot Vision. This feature was designed to scan a webpage and then allow people to ask any questions they may have about it. At launch, Copilot Vision was limited to Microsoft’s own browser, Edge.

Fast-forward to April 4, 2025, Microsoft celebrated its 50th anniversary by holding a Copilot event, where it announced multiple new features, including Copilot Memory, AI Podcasts, Deep Research, and Pages. Most notably, Microsoft also announced that Copilot Vision is finally making its way to the Microsoft Copilot app on both Android and iOS (via Android Headlines).

Copilot Vision goes multimodal, but Gemini Live got there first

The best part isn't just that the feature is being integrated into the mobile app. It's that Copilot Vision is now getting multimodal capability and can analyze real-time video and photos you have stored on your device. From there, you can ask the AI assistant any questions you may have. For instance, you can point your camera toward your empty office and ask for tips on how to decorate it.

At the time of writing, Copilot Vision can be found within the Voice mode of the Copilot mobile app — but note that it's not available to users on the free tier.

Copilot Vision is only available to Copilot Pro subscribers within the United States.

If the feature sounds even remotely familiar, it's because Google did it first with its Project Astra features for Gemini. Google showcased Gemini Live's new live video capabilities during MWC 2025, which works pretty much the same way Copilot Vision’s new capabilities aim to function. With this feature, you can share your phone's screen or a real-time view of your camera feed with Gemini Live — then, as you might’ve guessed, you can ask the AI any question you may have.

The feature started landing on select devices roughly two weeks ago, and then for Pixel users late last week. Just today, Samsung announced that Gemini Live's new video mode is now available for free on all Galaxy S25 models, in addition to people with Google's own Pixel 9 devices. All in all, it's crystal clear that both Google and Microsoft are battling to build the ultimate AI assistant.