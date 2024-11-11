Microsoft introduced Bing Chat in February 2023 as part of the Bing search engine and Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft rebranded Bing Chat as Microsoft Copilot in less than a year. The name better suits an AI assistant meant to compete with Google Gemini. Copilot is a large language model (LLM) that goes beyond traditional search functions. It offers GPT-powered deep search on Bing.com and provides a conversational search experience using the standalone Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot is similar to Google Gemini, which has become an integral part of the Android operating system on all Android phones. Copilot is a solid alternative if Gemini isn't a good fit for you. Even though it's easy to prompt in natural language with the current version, getting what you want can be tricky. This guide explains everything you need to know about Copilot to have the best experience.

Copilot has an interesting history with OpenAI

Microsoft didn't develop Copilot on its own. It has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI since 2019. If you hover over the AI Deep search button on Bing.com, you'll see it's powered by a Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT). A GPT is an AI model that understands and generates natural language text.

The GPT Copilot is built on OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, but it's been customized in collaboration with Microsoft. While the core model is GPT-4, Microsoft added specific features and optimizations to better integrate it with Windows, Microsoft Edge, Bing search engine, and Microsoft 365 applications and to make its standalone interface a unique experience.

Copilot is multimodal. It processes multiple data types simultaneously and isn't limited to text inputs. OpenAI is one of the leading developers of text-to-image generative AI. It developed the image generation model DALL-E and the free, open source Stable Diffusion models. DALL-E is in its third generation. DALL-E 3 is the backbone of Copilot's image generation and the ability to analyze and interpret uploaded images.

Here's how to get started with Microsoft Copilot

You can access Microsoft Copilot on any smartphone, tablet, or desktop. Use the standalone apps in the Google Play Store if you have an Android, the Microsoft App Store for Windows, and the iOS App Store for Apple devices. The only exception is that while there are iPhone and iPad apps, there isn't a standalone app for macOS computers. You can access Microsoft Copilot on any web browser on any device instead of using the standalone apps.

We tested Microsoft Copilot on a Windows 11 laptop, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone, and an Android phone. We also tested it on the desktop versions of Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. We wanted to see if the experience was the same for every method and found it was nearly identical. These instructions are universal, with the differences being operating system or brand-specific, like how Android and iPhone handle permissions.

Copilot is preinstalled on Windows 11, version 23H2 and later. It's turned on by default for users. For Windows 10, it was available as a preview feature starting with version 22H2. If you have a Windows computer, it's likely installed, but it's available in the Microsoft Apps Store if you need it.

Before we start, download the app from the links above or open copilot.microsoft.com on a web browser. We walk you through the process of logging in and show you how to chat with Copilot, upload images, and generate your own images.

Signing in to Copilot on Android

You'll need a Microsoft account to sign in to Copilot. If you use a web browser, start with the Sign in button in the upper-right corner of the Copilot home page. If you use Copilot without signing in, you can't save your chat history. You'll start with a login screen on mobile devices.

Tap the Log in button on Android to sign in with your Microsoft account. Tap the Next button to use Copilot without logging in. Tap the Continue with Microsoft button to bring up the sign-in screen. Close Sign in to your Microsoft account as you usually do, or create a new one. You'll see a voice selection screen. Tap the voice name buttons to hear what they sound like. Tap the Continue button after selecting a voice. Close The Copilot home page offers tips and tricks. There is a text entry field at the bottom of the screen with a chat history icon to the left to see previous chats and a microphone icon on the right to speak with Copilot instead of typing. Type or speak to Copilot to start your conversation. Close

To change the voice model you selected or change the voice speed, tap the account icon in the upper-right corner of the home screen and choose Voice settings.

Signing in to Copilot on iPhone

Signing in on an iPhone is slightly different from Android but almost identical.

Tap the Sign in button on your iPhone. Or, tap the Continue button to use Copilot without logging in. On the next screen, tap the Continue with Microsoft button and sign in to your account as you usually do or create one. Tap the Not right now button if you don't want to sign in. Close On iOS devices, you're greeted with an introduction screen that is not on the Android app. Tap the Continue button to get to the voice selection screen. Tap the voice name buttons to hear what they sound like. Tap the Continue button after selecting a voice. Close The Copilot home page offers the same tips and tricks as Android. You'll see a text entry field at the bottom of the screen with a chat history icon to the left and a microphone icon to the right. Type or speak to Copilot to start your conversation. Close

Uploading and creating images with Copilot

Speaking or texting Copilot can be fun, but sometimes, describing something you see and want to talk about can be difficult. Copilot can create images for you and recognize and talk about what's in an image you upload. You'll need to be in an open and active chat to proceed. You can start a new chat by saying "Hello" to Copilot.

To upload an image, tap the + icon to the left of the text entry field. Tap the Photo button to open your Camera app. Then, take a new photo or choose an image from your photo gallery. To create an image, type or speak a prompt describing what you want the image to look like. Being specific or adding more details to your prompt achieves better results. Close

Copilot integrates with Microsoft 365

Microsoft Copilot is also deeply integrated into the Microsoft 365 app suite and is available to users with a paid subscription. You can unlock Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook for a monthly fee. Here are some of the key features:

Use Copilot with Word to create new drafts, rewrite and edit your content, and quickly summarize documents.

Use Copilot with Excel to analyze and summarize complex data, find the formula you need, and transform your data into helpful visuals.

Use Copilot in PowerPoint to generate outlines, summarize long presentations, and offer suggestions for designing and organizing your slides.

Use Copilot with OneNote to summarize notes and transform them into actionable to-do lists.

Use Copilot in Outlook to summarize long email threads, offer suggested replies to speed things up, and analyze your email drafts for tone and clarity.

Learn other ways to use Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot offers strong competition with Google Gemini and ChatGPT. That isn't surprising because, under the hood, it's powered by customized versions of OpenAI's latest LLM models, ChatGPT and DALL-E 3. Microsoft's investment in OpenAI paid off, and Copilot is worth trying. If you're ready to try OpenAI's popular alternative, learn more about it in our ChatGPT guide.