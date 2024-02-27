Summary You can now customize your Android experience by choosing Copilot from Microsoft as the default assistant on your Android phone.

Copilot, powered by GPT-4, beats OpenAI’s ChatGPT in offering the option to be the default assistant on Android.

While half-baked now, Microsoft is likely refining Copilot's execution before a public rollout.

Android's customization is one of its key strengths, allowing you to personalize the OS as you like. So, while all Android phones ship with Google Assistant as the default assistant, you can use any voice assistant you like as long as the latter supports this feature. In early January 2024, signs popped up that OpenAI's ChatGPT could soon support becoming the default assistant on Android. While that has not happened yet, Microsoft has updated the Copilot Android app, enabling you to set it as your phone's default digital assistant app.

The feature is a part of the latest Copilot beta app for Android v27.9.420225014. If you are on the beta channel, grab the update from the Play Store, navigate to Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app, and select Copilot from the list.

Interestingly, Microsoft's Copilot is powered by GPT-4, the same OpenAI's LLM that currently powers ChatGPT. Plus, Microsoft's Copilot app for Android launched last Christmas, while the ChatGPT app has been around for a few months now. So, it's surprising that Microsoft beat OpenAI in adding digital assistant support to its chatbot.

However, the company's execution is half-baked in its current form. After setting Copilot as the default assistant on your Android phone, triggering the chatbot will open the main app activity from where you have to tap the microphone button. In comparison, if you have replaced Assistant with Gemini, it will show an overlay and automatically start listening to your voice.

As Mishaal Rahman notes, Microsoft is not even using the APIs that would allow Copilot to screenshot the on-screen content.

Given that the ability to set Copilot as the default assistant is only available in the beta channel, Microsoft is likely working on further refining its implementation. So, the company could address these limitations before rolling out the feature to Copilot's public channel.

If you are not part of Copilot's Google Play beta program, you can grab the latest beta's APK from APKMirror, sideload the app, and then set Microsoft's chatbot as the default assistant on your phone. But given the half-baked implementation, you might want to hold off for now.