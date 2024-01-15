Whether it's movies, advertising, fashion, sports, or news, green screens play a role in adding visuals and special effects during video editing. You don't need to be a skilled video editor or have access to professional apps to create mesmerizing videos. Windows 11's default video editor, Clipchamp, makes green screen videos in no time.

Spending time creating a visual masterpiece is worth the effort. Especially when you want to use these videos for your YouTube channel, gaming stream, TikTok ad, or corporate client. We use Clipchamp for Windows in the screenshots below. Microsoft's video editor is available on the web, and you can follow these steps on your Mac or top Chromebook.

What is the green screen effect?

A green screen is used as a background when making a movie, TV commercial, advertisement, or photoshoot. You may also notice green screens in news studios. The green screen works as a blank canvas, which the video editing team replaces with a relevant clip.

The effect is also known as Chroma Key or picture-in-picture. It's used to remove and replace a specific color with another media file. Most production houses pick a green shade. It's most distinguished from human skin tones, making it easier for editors to separate two elements in a video. Clipchamp supports a green screen filter by default. Let's check it in action.

Use the green screen effect in Microsoft Clipchamp

Clipchamp comes pre-installed on Windows 11 PCs. If you don't see the app, head to Microsoft Store to download it.

Pick a green screen video

Press the Windows key, search for Clipchamp, and press Enter. Sign in with your Microsoft account details. Select Create a new video option at the top. Select Content Library from the sidebar to choose a green screen template for your video. Clipchamp includes over 10,000 green screen videos. Expand Visuals and select Videos. Search for the green screen. Browse the list of green screen samples. Check the video duration at the bottom. You may see a premium icon beside most green screen videos. These require a paid Clipchamp subscription. Drag your preferred green screen video to the Clipchamp timeline.

If you don't want to pay for Clipchamp Premium, import green screen video templates from your computer. Use royalty-free websites to find videos and add them to Clipchamp to create a final video.

Import your video

After selecting a green screen video, upload your video from the PC.

Select the Your Media tab from the sidebar. Expand Import media and browse local files or upload them from OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox. After Clipchamp uploads a video, click the + icon to add it to a timeline. Adjust the video below the green screen template. Select the top video clip on the Clipchamp timeline. Select the Effects tab in the right sidebar. Click Green screen. You can adjust the screen threshold and select a screen color. Play your video and check how Clipchamp replaces the green screen with your uploaded video.

Add visual touches to your green screen video

Before exporting your video, check the Clipchamp editing tools to elevate your clip to the next level. Go to Filters and apply a trendy filter to your video. You can also add stock and creative effects, play music, get rid of empty spaces, apply smooth transitions, add text banners, and tweak the video speed.

If you have Clipchamp Premium, use a brand kit to create consistency in all your videos.

Export and share green screen videos

When you're satisfied with the outcome, click the Export button at the top and save your video as an MP4 file.

Clipchamp pricing

Clipchamp's free plan comes with limitations. You can't use premium media assets, brand kits, and premium filters. You also can't back up content across all devices and export media files in 4K quality. The green screen effect is available in the free plan. As for other add-ons, you'll pay $12 monthly to unlock them.

Wow your audience with your creativity

Even since Microsoft acquired Clipchamp, the software giant has unlocked many Clipchamp premium features for free. The company is expected to double down on Clipchamp with AI features and useful add-ons in the coming months. Microsoft Clipchamp is different from a traditional video editor. If you are new to Clipchamp, check our dedicated guide to learn more about it.