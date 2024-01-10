Microsoft acquired the popular web-based video editing software startup Clipchamp in September 2021. Microsoft then incorporated the Clipchamp app into Windows to make it accessible to desktop users. Whether you want to create your YouTube channel's introduction clip, a birthday celebration, Christmas memories, or a social media ad, use Microsoft Clipchamp to complete the project in style.

Apart from an app on Windows, Clipchamp is available on the web. You can start your video project on the desktop and continue it on the Clipchamp web version on a Mac or a top Chromebook.

What is Clipchamp?

Clipchamp is a web-based video editor founded in 2013. It's a scaled-down version of professional solutions like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. Still, Clipchamp packs enough add-ons and video editing tools to become your go-to video editor on the desktop. It's packed with templates, filters, effects, color tweaks, audio tracks, and more. Aside from editing videos, you can create new clips using your photos, AI assistant, and templates.

Before its acquisition by the Windows maker, Clipchamp offered restrictive access to free users. Microsoft made many premium features accessible to beginners for free. If you want more features, there's a Premium plan.

How to create a video in Clipchamp

When you launch it on the desktop, Clipchamp shows options to create a new video.

Use templates

If you want to create an Instagram post, TikTok video, Twitch stream clip, party invitation, or Facebook ad, start with a built-in Clipchamp template. It's easier and quicker than importing your media files. Clipchamp has a rich template gallery that's divided into several categories. You'll surely stumble upon a relevant template to start your project.

Create a video with AI

Including AI is another neat touch that separates Clipchamp from its rivals. You can upload your media, pick a style, choose the length, and get your video ready without messing with a traditional editor.

Launch Clipchamp and select Create a video with AI. Enter your video title. Click the Plus symbol to add media or drag and drop files from the File Explorer. Select Get started. Pick a video style or let the app choose one for you. Click the thumbs-up or thumbs-down button at the bottom to switch between styles. Click Next. Select an aspect ratio that suits your video. If you plan to share it on social media, pick Portrait. Go with Landscape if you want to stream it on a TV. Pick a music track, choose a font, and check the video preview. Export the video to your computer or edit it in the Clipchamp timeline to make further tweaks.

How to edit a video in Clipchamp

If you want to start with an existing video, import it and make changes.

Go to Clipchamp home and select Create a new video. Expand the Import media menu to browse your PC files or upload media from cloud storage services like OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Drag and drop your media file to a timeline. You can also click + below a photo or video. Edit each frame with effects, colors, and filters and add text between frames.

You'll find these content tools:

Content library: Find stickers, music tracks, annotations, stock images, videos, backgrounds, frames, and GIFs. Each media type is divided into categories. For example, the video collection has subscribe panels, intros, Desert, Rain, Forest, Clouds, and other categories. Some assets are locked behind the Premium plan.

Text: Select from various text styles to add a title, subtitle, banner, and more.

Select from various text styles to add a title, subtitle, banner, and more. Transitions: Seamlessly switch between video files and photos with transition effects. There are dozens of transition effects.

Seamlessly switch between video files and photos with transition effects. There are dozens of transition effects. Brand kit: Create consistent video content by setting up your brand fonts, colors, and logos.

After importing relevant content, use the Clipchamp timeline to tweak minute details.

Record your video

Use Clipchamp's built-in tools to record on-screen and webcam feeds to create a course or educational material. Click Record & create and select an option to start recording. Choose your webcam, the screen window to capture, and the built-in microphone to get started. When you finish a recording session, add the clip to your project and make changes.

Clipchamp supports text-to-speech. Type what you want to say and select language and voice to add the clip to your project. The maximum duration is limited to 10 minutes.

Editing tools reside on the right sidebar, and you may see several options based on the selected asset.

Audio: Change an audio track volume in a video. You can lower the background music and set the main voice higher.

Change an audio track volume in a video. You can lower the background music and set the main voice higher. Fade: Tweak fade-in and fade-out animations.

Tweak fade-in and fade-out animations. Filters: Pick from dozens of filters for your image and video assets. You can tweak the intensity for every filter.

Pick from dozens of filters for your image and video assets. You can tweak the intensity for every filter. Effects: Add retro graphics, comic, black and white, smock, glow, blur fill, and more effects to your media frame.

Add retro graphics, comic, black and white, smock, glow, blur fill, and more effects to your media frame. Speed: Speed up or slow down your video.

Speed up or slow down your video. Text: Change the font type, size, primary color, and accent color.

Export your project

When satisfied with the final output, select Export at the top and save your video as an MP4 file. Clipchamp detects gaps in your video and warns you before the export process. Clipchamp Premium users can export a video in 4K resolution. Video quality is capped at 1080p for users on a free plan.

Clipchamp pricing

Clipchamp is free to use. The free plan comes with several limitations. Upgrade to the Premium plan to remove a watermark, use premium assets, filters, and effects, and develop consistency with a brand kit across all your videos. The price starts at $12 per month.

Create a professional video in no time

Microsoft has done a commendable job unlocking many Clipchamp Pro features for free users. We expect Microsoft to incorporate more AI features (possibly Copilot) to create stunning video clips with minimal effort.

You don't have to move your media files to the desktop to create and edit videos. The Android ecosystem has tools to perform light editing tasks on the go. Check our dedicated guide to learn the top video editing apps on Android.