With apps like Google Search, YouTube, Google Photos, and more, Google's digital ecosystem is powerful. However, the tables turn when it comes to productivity apps and services. While Google excels in entertainment and information, Microsoft offers a suite of apps that redefine workflow and confidently claim its crown. These Microsoft apps aren't only alternatives. They are part of a solid ecosystem where the Windows maker competes and dominates. When it comes to getting things done on Android and desktop, they are in a league of their own.

6 OneNote: Keep Notes, who?

Google Keep has been available for several years, yet it seems to have seen minimal enhancements. In contrast, OneNote offers a more robust feature set. I have hundreds of digital notes, and OneNote's hierarchical structure, with notebooks, sections, and pages, is more suitable for me than Keep Note's labels.

One area where OneNote excels is inking capabilities. I have a Windows 2-in-1 device (Spectre x360) with stylus support. I use it for handwriting notes, drawing diagrams, and brainstorming complex subjects. Google Keep prioritizes simplicity and speed, while OneNote strikes the perfect balance between features and ease of use.

I like how Sticky Notes on Windows integrates smoothly with OneNote on Android, making it easy to view notes quickly. OneNote also has a robust web clipper that gathers relevant information from the web. Other OneNote goodies include support for math formulas, tags, transcribes, password-protected sections, linked notes, and more.

5 OneDrive: Edges out Google Drive

OneDrive has made significant strides in its mobile experience and features set. I wasn't a fan of OneDrive mobile apps, but Microsoft hit it out of the park with a recent makeover on Android and iPhone. It's media-focused, displays your recent photos and videos, and offers editing features to make small tweaks on the go. Unlike Google, you don't need to switch between Drive and Photos to manage your photos and documents.

OneDrive's security and sharing features differentiate it. The Personal Vault feature provides an extra layer of security for sensitive files. I use it to store my personal documents, banking data, stock market files, and more. Plus, OneDrive's sharing capabilities are versatile. You can create expiry links for time-sensitive documents and ensure that they aren't accessible indefinitely.

Password-protected links is another neat add-on to prevent unauthorized access to your shared data. How can I forget OneDrive's integration with Windows, where I can access my frequently used files from the Start Menu? It also blends seamlessly with File Explorer. While download and upload speeds are an area for improvement, I still rate it over Google Drive for the overall package.

4 Outlook: An all-in-one Gmail replacement

While Gmail strikes high on aesthetics, it doesn't match Outlook in terms of useful features. For example, Outlook's Focused Inbox is a game-changer for email management. Unlike Gmail's often broad categorization, Outlook intelligently filters your inbox, prioritizes important messages, and slides less critical ones to the Other tab. The algorithm used to be hit-and-miss earlier, but Microsoft figured it out with near-perfect organization.

Outlook also comes with solid calendar integration. You don't need to switch between apps to manage your emails and schedule. Aside from adding your personal and work calendars, you can integrate sports and TV calendars into your Outlook calendar and remain informed about upcoming events without relying on separate services.

Unlike Gmail, Outlook has native apps for Windows and Mac. It ensures a consistent user experience on all your devices.

3 Microsoft To-Do: Way better than Google Tasks

Microsoft To-Do offers comprehensive task management to Google Tasks. Its My Day tab provides a dedicated space for planning and managing your daily tasks. It allows you to curate a list of tasks for today and helps you stay focused and prioritize effectively. While Google Tasks offers task lists, it lacks this dedicated daily planning feature, which is crucial for maintaining daily productivity.

The natural language input is also flawless on Microsoft To-Do. I can quickly add tasks using phrases like "Buy groceries tomorrow" or "Schedule meeting next Monday at pm," and the app intelligently interprets the date and time and creates a task.

I also like the ability to create sublists in To-Do. I created a list called Watchlist and added lists for Books, TV Series, and Movies. The possibilities are endless. Thanks to To-Do's beautiful pastel backgrounds, I prefer its aesthetics over Google Tasks.

Finally, it integrates seamlessly with Outlook. I can flag an Outlook email and check the message from the Flagged email list in To-Do.

2 PowerPoint: Neat AI integration

In many ways, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel are superior to their Google Workspace counterparts. However, among them, I would like to point out PowerPoint. It's the gold standard for professional presentations and consistently outshines Google Slides in several key areas.

My favorite PowerPoint feature is Designer, where the system analyzes my slide content and automatically suggests eye-catching design layouts, color palettes, and imagery. It works like a charm and saves time and effort. Google Slides offers basic theme suggestions but lacks the sophisticated design intelligence of PowerPoint's Designer.

Moreover, integrating Copilot into PowerPoint takes presentation creation to a new level. Copilot can generate slides from prompts, summarize lengthy presentations, and suggest relevant images and icons. Other useful add-ons include offline functionality, advanced animation and transition capabilities, and an extensive template library.

1 Microsoft Loop: Off to a flying start

Microsoft Loop topping the list shouldn't surprise anyone. The latest collaborative tool from Microsoft takes team productivity to the next level. It lets you create workspaces for specific purposes, features a modern block editor, eye-catching pages with icons and backgrounds, and multiple databases that go beyond tables.

Google is trying to replicate this with building blocks and chips in Google Docs. I recently tried it to manage personal projects, and the experience is average at best. On the other hand, Loop has a handy templates library, flawless collaboration with comments and reactions, formulas, and more.

With Loop components, you can copy and paste the blocks across different services, such as Outlook and Teams, and keep track of changes in real time.

Google, you've been outdone

If you are looking for tools that offer depth, power, and seamless integration for serious productivity, Microsoft's app ecosystem delivers. These apps offer a level of functionality that Google can't replicate. I would love to see Google step up its game in this space. After all, increased competition only fuels innovation.

Imagine a Google Keep that rivals OneNote's organizational depth or a Google Drive that matches OneDrive's robust feature set. The potential benefits for users are undeniable. Until then, I will continue to prefer Microsoft's ecosystem over Google's.