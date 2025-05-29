Summary Android users can now open Microsoft Office files on their device without needing to sign-in to a Microsoft account.

This function has been available to iPhone users since earlier this year.

The sender will need version 16.0.18827.20066 and up of Office, but the receiver simply clicks on a link for a view-only version of the file.

