The announcement of Windows 11 last year took many of us by surprise. Microsoft had previously claimed Windows 10 would be the final major version, but as it turns out, it wasn't. Equally surprising, though, was the fact that it came with support for Android apps. The Windows Subsystem for Android allows Windows 11 users to run Android apps and games on their computers. It also serves as the perfect complement to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, bringing Microsoft's legendary OS to a whole new level. The Redmond-based tech giant is now rolling out an update to its Android component, this time focusing on its networking capabilities first and foremost.

There are a handful of big takeaways from this update, as announced by Microsoft. The first one is related to advanced networking. The feature, which allows you to access other devices in the same network as your PC, is now becoming available to Android apps on ARM PCs. The advanced networking feature was initially only available on x86 machines when it was first introduced in the previous update. In addition, Windows users can now also enjoy IPv6 on their Android apps, as well as VPNs. With the introduction of advanced networking for everyone, the subsystem no longer has a different IP from your computer, meaning you'll no longer see your IP address in the Settings menu now.

Furthermore, subsystem users are now also gaining support for the AV1 codec. The codec itself has been heavily pushed by Google recently, so we're glad to see the Android subsystem on Windows catching up on that.

Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM

VM IP address removed from Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.

Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing

Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps

Android May Kernel patches

Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted

Improve web browser launching

Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving

ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security

Updated to Chromium WebView 101

Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption

Fixes for video playback

AV1 Codec support

Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity

Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container

Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows

The update is rolling out in the United States for Windows 11 users on the Insider program. If you're already in the Insider program, just wait for the update, with version number 2205.40000.14.0, to land on its own. If not, make sure to enroll.