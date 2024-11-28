Key Takeaways A temporary administrative stay has halted Microsoft's plans to launch its Xbox game store on Android.

The delay is due to ongoing legal battles between Google and Epic Games, which has implications for the entire Android ecosystem.

Microsoft is ready to roll out the functionality once the court makes a final decision.

Microsoft's recent plans to launch an Xbox game store on Android, which would allow users to purchase and play Xbox games on the Xbox App on Android, seems to have hit a roadblock.

The development first came to light back in October, when Epic's ruling against Google deemed the latter an illegal monopoly — forcing the tech giant to host alternative app stores within the Play Store for three years. This lifted Google Play's billing requirements, essentially allowing developers like Microsoft to use the billing they prefer.

Microsoft was quick to announce that it will start selling Xbox games in its Android app sometime in November, complete with the option to play games within the app. However, we're already approaching December, with the functionality nowhere to be found.

Microsoft says that it is ready to roll out the functionality, but a temporary 'administrative stay' is forcing it to hold back.

Xbox fans on Android will have to hold tight for now

As highlighted by Xbox president Sarah Bond in a new X (Twitter) post, "our team has the functionality built and ready to go live," but an administrative stay granted by the courts is impeding progress. Bond reaffirmed that the functionality is coming as soon as the court makes a final decision, though it isn't entirely clear when that will happen. "We are eager to launch and give more choice and flexibility to players," she added.

The administrative stay comes as part of Google's appeal against the judgment, which means Xbox fans will have to wait patiently until a final ruling is made.

The Mountain View-based tech giant, in a statement given to The Verge, argues that Xbox's expedited effort may be ignoring security concerns related to providing a safe billing experience. According to Google spokesperson Dan Jackson: