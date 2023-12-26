Summary Microsoft's Copilot is a new AI chatbot that provides human-like responses and up-to-date information through its connection to the internet.

Copilot's standalone web page and new Android app offer a clean and simple interface for users to interact with.

The app is free and does not require signing in, except for generating images with DALL-E. GPT-4 integration is available for free, making it a major draw for users.

Whether you love them or hate them, AI chatbots are here to stay. Powered by large language models, chatbots have carved a unique place into many people's workflows. They can teach you a new subject or serve as a faster alternative to a Google search. Various chatbots are available to us, and they are all pretty similar, but we have our favorites. Google's new GPT-4 competitor Gemini Pro dominated the headlines with its recent release, but quietly, Microsoft just made its AI more accessible to Android users.

Microsoft's Copilot is an AI chatbot that lets you ask questions and get human-like responses. If you have used ChatGPT, it is very similar in both looks and functionality. What separates Copilot from the free version of ChatGPT is its connection to the internet. Instead of providing sometimes outdated responses, it can give answers with up-to-date information.

The name Microsoft Copilot is new, but the technology has been around for a while. Microsoft recently rebranded its chatbot, formerly known as Bing Chat, to its newer name, Copilot. In addition to the rebranding, Microsoft introduced a standalone Copilot web page. ChatGPT has set the blueprint for chatbots; users want a clean and simple interface to interact with. Copilot mirrored these UI features with its standalone web page and now its new Android App.

First highlighted by Neowin, the Copilot app on the Play Store has been available for close to a week (via The Verge). Unfortunately, for iPhone users, an iOS version is not yet available. The app is a dedicated chat assistant powered by Open AI models GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. Copilot is also available on Edge and Bing, but the new Android app is Microsoft's cleanest chatbot yet. There is no longer any clutter or distractions. It is just a simple and easy-to-use chatbot. And the best thing about it: it's free and doesn't require signing in for most functionality.

Microsoft is pushing to create an experience that mirrors ChatGPT, but is more powerful. The company has made it no secret that it is willing to invest tremendous amounts of funds into AI. And the new Copilot app and standalone web page are massive steps in capitalizing on its investment. Copilot is capable of more than just chatting. You can create visuals and text descriptions right from the app.

After downloading the app, users will not be required to log in with a Microsoft account or email unless they want to generate images with DALL-E 3. It seems like every app nowadays requires creating an account hoping to spam your email with promotions, so this is quite a refreshing feature. All Copilot will ask for is approximate location permissions, which you can deny, and you are ready to ask all types of questions. The Copilot app has an option to toggle on GPT-4, which the app warns will be slower while responding. GPT-4 is OpenAI's most powerful LLM and is available at $20/month through Open AI. Having GPT-4 integration for FREE is a major draw to the app.