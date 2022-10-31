Microsoft and Google both offer productivity software and services to help individuals and businesses breeze through meetings and store important files. Plus, you can create project proposals, presentations, and spreadsheets on desktop and Android phones. However, if you're not a business owner or entrepreneur looking to improve your productivity, one of their business plans might be overkill. So, thankfully, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace both offer plans tailored for a broader audience, perfect for anyone looking to up productivity without overdoing it. But which one is best for you? Let's find out.

Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 for Home: Cross-platform availability

Cross-platform availability is one of the major factors when picking a productivity suite. Microsoft has native Office 365 apps like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneDrive, Teams, and Outlook on the following platforms:

Windows PC

Mac

Android

iOS

iPad

Samsung smart monitors like M7 and M8

Web

Google Workspace offers cloud-based productivity apps on the desktop and has native mobile versions for Android, iPhone, and iPad. In addition, the company's cloud storage service, Google Drive, is natively available on Windows and Mac. Google Workspace subscribers must use the web or pin app shortcuts to access Docs, Sheets, and Slides with a single click.

Microsoft has native desktop versions of Word (word processing software), PowerPoint, and Excel on Windows and Mac. Linux and ChromeOS users must rely on Office 365 web or mobile apps to view and edit files. You can comfortably work offline in Microsoft Office apps, but Google Workspace apps only work without an internet connection on the Google Chrome browser.

Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 for Home: Apps and services in each plan

Here's every app and service you get with Microsoft 365 for your home plan:

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

1 TB of OneDrive storage

Feature-rich Microsoft Teams

Ad-free Microsoft Outlook

Premium filters and effects in Clipchamp video editor

Google Workspace Individual unlocks the following enhancements to your Google account:

Google Docs (Word alternative)

Google Slides (PowerPoint alternative)

Google Sheets (Excel alternative)

Feature-packed Google Meet (Teams alternative)

Better Gmail experience (Outlook alternative)

You can always integrate third-party add-ons from Google Workspace Marketplace to improve your documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. Also, real-time collaboration and ease of use remain superior in Google Workspace.

Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 for Home: Email and calendar

Microsoft 365 for Home offers an ad-free email experience on Outlook for mobile and web. You can also use Outlook Calendar, To-Do, and Contacts to manage your tasks, reminder lists, and workflow like a pro.

Google levels up Calendar and Gmail with useful add-ons in the Workspace Individual plan. For example, Google Calendar has an appointment booking system to easily set up and share appointment bookings and automate availability updates to avoid conflicts. Gmail unlocks professional-looking email templates for newsletters, marketing emails, and more. You can also run email campaigns to grow your business using multi-send. Gmail lets you upload your own images and customize your brand with a specific logo and color.

Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 for Home: Cloud storage

While Google Workspace easily beat Microsoft 365 with better email and calendar tools, Microsoft jumps right back in with ample OneDrive cloud storage for subscribers. Microsoft 365 Personal plan comes with 1 TB of OneDrive file storage, which is shared across OneNote and Outlook email storage. The Family plan sweetens the deal with up to 6 TB of storage space (1 TB per person).

OneDrive cloud service also lets you generate password-protected file-sharing links and add an expiry date to sharable links, and it has built-in ransomware detection and a personal vault to store important documents. Thanks to a new partnership between Samsung and Microsoft, OneDrive seamlessly integrates with the default gallery app on Galaxy devices.

Google Workspace Individual also comes with 1TB of Google Drive storage, so you. You can use Google Drive on any device, but it's integrated into Android and ChromeOS, making it easy for automatic backups. You can also use Google Drive storage to upload high-quality photos and videos to Google Photos service.

Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 for Home: Video meetings

Video meetings are a major part of any entrepreneur's daily routine. Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace leave no stone unturned to deliver a smooth video call experience. Google Workspace Individual subscribers can host group calls up to 24 hours long. They can also record meetings to view later, reduce background noise in real-time, and have productive discussions with polls, breakout rooms, and more.

Video conferencing in Microsoft Teams (the company's team collaboration tool) is equally good, if not better, than Google Meet. You can record brainstorming sessions, enable live captions, use different backgrounds, create breakout rooms for better messaging, and download a participant list.

Microsoft 365 for Home vs. Google Workspace Individual: Price

Microsoft 365 for Home has two plans to choose from. You can start with Microsoft 365 Personal for $7 per month or $70 per year. If you plan to share it with the team or family members, subscribe to Microsoft 365 Family for $10 per month or $100 per year. The Family plan unlocks the same goodies and permissions for up to six users. As a limited offer, Microsoft is also bundling six free months of Uber One and a $25 discount on your first Uber East order.

Microsoft 365 for Home users can also access premium filters and effects in the Clipchamp video editor on Windows. If you want collaboration tools like Microsoft Lists, Yammer, Forms, and Planner apps, business-class email, apps for business such as SharePoint, and Microsoft Bookings (to allow clients to book appointments), glance over Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise plans. The company's Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium plan start at $6, $12.50, and $22 per user per month, respectively.

Google Workspace Individual pricing starts at $10 per month or $100 per year. Like Microsoft 365 Business, Google offers Workspace Business packs to allow more participants to video meetings, use custom and secure business emails (@gmail.com vs. @androidpolice.com), and advanced security, authentication, and management tools. The Business Starter plan is priced at $6 per user per month. You can check details for other Google Workspace plans like Business Standard and Business Plus from the official Google Workspace website.

Google Workspace Individual plan doesn't come with any Google Drive storage, as Google Workspace Individual premium features are compatible with Google One. Google One offers a range of storage size options, with pricing starting at $2 per month for 100GB of storage.

Your one-stop shop for productivity software

We recommend consumers try individual plans from Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 for Home. Either program is great for personal use or building a small business. Both software options are a great starting point, and once your business expands, you can always move to higher plans to unlock more functionality. While at it, you can try out some of the best productivity apps on Android to stay on top of your tasks, files, and meetings.