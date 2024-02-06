Microsoft 365 Perosnal; 1-Year Subscription $45 $70 Save $25 Microsoft 365, the company's subscription service to its highly-productive application suite, drops to its lowest price in some time over at StackSocial. Complete with all the must-have apps, including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook, along with a full 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, this deal offers one of the best prices on a full year of access to the ultimate productivity suite. $45 at StackSocial

While StackSocial has dropped some crazy deals on Microsoft Office over the past few weeks, these offers have only been for lifetime licenses to the company's one-and-done downloads such as Office Pro 2019. While those have been excellent discounts to say the least, if you've been holding out for a good deal on Microsoft 365, the subscription-based software suite that features ongoing support, then your wait is finally over.

For a limited time, StackSocial is taking 35% off the yearly subscription fee for Microsoft 365 Personal, dropping the full 12-month access to just $45 this month. Not ony that, Microsoft 365 Family (which opens up access for up to 6 users), is on sale for $75 — a hefty 25% off the standard $100 price tag.

Why this Microsoft 365 deal is worth your money

While the recent Office 2019 and Office 2021 software packages offer almost all of Microsoft's productivity apps, the issue you have is that they don't feature the ongoing support that Microsoft 365 does. Not only does this service feature all of Microsoft's industry-leading applications, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, it comes with quite a bit more.

For starters, the subscription service to Microsoft 365 includes a whopping 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user, meaning everything from word documents to spreadsheets can be backed up in the cloud without worry. It offers peace of mind that the licensed versions don't, and makes it easy to access files from any location if needed.

Plus, you'll get access to Microsoft Defender, which provides identity theft monitoring and advanced protection for your devices. Another bonus if you want to keep your system protected, but don't want to spend extra on a third-party protection service to do so.

Lastly, Microsoft 365 receives continuous updates and support as long as you keep your subscription current. This means you'll get all the new features and enhancements to each of Microsoft's applications as they arrive, with access to unique features that the licensed-based downloads don't.

If you're hoping to avoid a monthly bill for Microsoft's online productivity suite, StackSocial's Microsoft 365 deal is a great way to do it. Chances are this offer won't be around for long, so jump on this one while you can.