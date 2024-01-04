It's been quite a journey for Microsoft, from Internet Explorer to what we now have in Edge. Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge is Chromium-based, the same framework on which the top Chromebooks on the market are based. You'll also find it on almost everything from Android and iOS to Mac, Windows, and Linux.

It boasts a treasure trove of features. Many are hidden beneath the surface, tailored for various user needs and work styles. From experienced web developers to novices in the field, learning these tools transforms your development experience. This article examines how to use developer tools on Microsoft Edge and provides more details about what they are.

Crafting a functional website is a challenging task. Ensuring the site is responsive, loads quickly, and delivers a stellar user experience is important. Microsoft Edge's developer tools play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives, offering detailed insights into the website's performance and highlighting areas for enhancement. Key features of the Microsoft Edge developer tools include the following.

Element panel

The Elements panel is an essential tool for web developers, providing real-time HTML and CSS editing capabilities. It allows immediate visual and code tweaks to web page elements, facilitating on-the-fly experimentation and optimization. This panel is instrumental in inspecting accessibility properties, monitoring event listeners, and setting DOM mutation breakpoints, offering a comprehensive overview of the web page's structure and interactive features.

Console

The Console is an interactive interface for monitoring and engaging with web pages. It displays log messages, which can be filtered for efficient debugging, and provides a platform for inspecting JavaScript objects and DOM nodes. The Console executes JavaScript in the context of the selected window or frame, making it a powerful tool for real-time analysis and troubleshooting.

Debugger

The Debugger is designed for in-depth code analysis. It allows developers to step through code methodically, set breakpoints, and observe variable values through watches. This panel facilitates live code editing and offers insights into web storage and cookie caches, making it invaluable for detailed debugging and code optimization.

Network panel

The Network panel analyzes the interactions between a web page and the network. It tracks and displays network requests and responses, including those from the browser cache. Use this panel to understand data transfer dynamics, optimize loading times, and diagnose network-related issues.

Performance panel

The Performance panel focuses on the efficiency and resource management of a site. It profiles the time and system resources a site requires, offering a detailed breakdown of performance bottlenecks. This panel is key to enhancing the user experience by identifying and resolving issues that impact site responsiveness and efficiency.

Memory panel

The Memory panel provides a comprehensive view of a site's memory usage. It allows developers to track memory consumption over time and compare heap snapshots at different stages of code execution. This is essential for identifying memory leaks and optimizing memory management, ensuring a website's smooth and stable performance.

Emulation panel

The Emulation panel tests website compatibility across different environments. It simulates other browser profiles, screen resolutions, and GPS location coordinates, allowing developers to ensure their site's functionality and appearance are consistent and responsive across different devices and settings.

One of the most effective ways to do this is by utilizing keyboard shortcuts, which offer a fast and convenient method to open developer mode on different operating systems. Whether you're working on Windows, Linux, or macOS, there's a keyboard shortcut tailored to your platform.

Press F12 on Windows to launch developer tools on any website.

on Windows to launch developer tools on any website. Press Ctrl + Shift + I on Windows or Linux to launch these tools.

on Windows or Linux to launch these tools. Press Command + Option + I on macOS to launch these tools.

Accessing Microsoft Edge DevTools through the browser context menu is simple, especially if you prefer a visual navigation method. This technique lets you interact with the web page you're working on, offering a hands-on way to inspect and modify elements. The procedure is the same for any platform that supports Microsoft Edge.

Run the Microsoft Edge browser and navigate to the page you want to inspect. Right click the element you want to examine. Select Inspect or Inspect element from the context menu that appears.

Leveraging the Microsoft Edge toolbar is another efficient route to access developer tools, particularly if you prefer a guided, menu-driven approach. This method integrates seamlessly with the browser's user interface, allowing you to navigate through clearly labeled options to reach the development tools.

Open Microsoft Edge Click Settings and more, indicated by the three-dot icon on the right side of the toolbar. Go to More Tools in the drop-down menu. Choose Developer tools to open the interface.

Microsoft Edge packs features like Collections, Bing Image Creator, and a powerful suite for web developers. These tools provide everything needed to optimize and enhance web pages and web apps, from customizing web page elements to analyzing site performance. Whether you're just starting or are an experienced developer, learning to use these tools effectively can improve your development process.