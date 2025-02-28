If you've been waiting for a keyboard with clicky keys to attach to your Pixel 9, Razr+ 2024, or Galaxy S25, you can now put money down for it — Michael Fisher, friend of the show and co-founder of Clicks, is here to talk about ins and outs of bringing his product forward from iPhones to the Android side. We also discuss Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors and tear into Amazon's announcement of Alexa Plus. It's an extra-long show with fewer filters and an early release! What's not to love about it?

01:40 | Clicks

41:37 | Fold 7

56:26 | Alexa

