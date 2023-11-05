Two titans of this NFL season are set to face off on the gridiron this weekend in unfamiliar territory. The Dolphins and Chiefs both head overseas to Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the NFL International series, making Week 9 a must-see occasion.

Both teams are 6-2 coming into the match set to take place on European soil, and while the Dolphin's record in road games has be just a bit worse than Kansas City, we're not sure that curse will carry over across the pond. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game this weekend.

When and where?

The Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs set to kick off on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 AM ET (6:30AM PT, 2:30PM UK). The match will take place in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs from anywhere

Are you traveling for business or pleasure and having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs? No need to worry, with a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to virtually change your location, but it will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important when traveling.

Most VPN services, including our top pick, ExpressVPN, make changing your location a breeze with just a few clicks. Once your location is set, you'll be able to watch all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events. Currently, when you sign up for ExpressVPN's annual subscription, you'll receive an additional 3 months for free, bringing the total cost for 15 months to under $100. With 24/7 support, a wide range of server options, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation. While many VPN services appear similar, few can match the comprehensive features of ExpressVPN.

Of course, if you don't feel like using ExpressVPN, there are a ton of great VPN deals on all the best providers, so be sure to shop around and get the deal you want.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

If you're in the United States and want to watch the game, you have two great options to choose from: Peacock and Sling TV. Both of these services offer NBC, which will be broadcasting the game. However, there are other streaming options available as well, which are listed below.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs in the UK

Catching all NFL games in the UK can be challenging. However, there are options to catch the game early Monday morning if you are a night owl. But with the game being much closer to the UK this week, the time should be much more reasonable!