Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket's Mythical Island expansion drops Dec. 17 with a new Mew ex card.

The expansion brings new cards and strategies, changing the current meta, and promising exciting gameplay.

It's a free-to-play game with daily card packs, making it easy to jump in and prepare for the expansion.

There is no doubt that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is proving to be a wild success, and today, the Pokémon Company has not only announced that iOS and Android have racked up over 60 million downloads for the game over the last month and a half, we now know that the first expansion will take place next week, known as the Mythical Island expansion. While Mew has been obtainable in the game, a more powerful version known as Mew ex will be coming with the expansion, among a handful of other ex cards.

If you are interested in seeing a quick tease of what Pokémon TCG Pocket's Mythical Island expansion will offer, the above video provides a quick overlook that showcases Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex, while also showing off a few of the other expected cards included in the 80+ card expansion. As one would expect, these new cards will allow for new strategies when building your decks, so expect the current meta to change once the cards drop.

The Mythical Island expansion is coming very soon

And more are likely on their way

Launching on December 17th, the Mythical Island expansion will add a new binder and display board themed around the island to showcase their collection of new cards. Let's also not forget that a second expansion has been hinted at for early next year, bringing more changes and cards to keep the gameplay exciting.

If you have yet to install Pokémon TCG Pocket, now would be a great time to jump in to prepare for the Mythical Island expansion that will drop next week. And since the game is free-to-play, giving away packs of cards you can open daily, anyone can jump in at no cost. So, if you'd like to give the game a try, grab the install from the Play Store widget below.