Having a smartphone is essential to life in the 21st century, but service often isn't cheap. Many people are familiar with popular carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, but these companies charge a lot for their plans. An alternative to these carriers is mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). MVNOs rent towers from the big three carriers but charge less for their service. One of the best MVNOs is Metro by T-Mobile, which is owned by T-Mobile and uses T-Mobile service towers. MVNOs are reliable but, like all services, have occasional issues. There are plenty of ways to contact its customer service to get help.

Self-service

Before contacting Metro, try to resolve your issue using its self-service tools. To access these tools, go to Metro's support website and select the category that best describes your issue. You can manage your account, plans and benefits, or network and coverage. After choosing a category, a list of common issues or questions pops up to help you delve into the issue.

Alternatively, download the MyMetro app, which has similar self-service options. You can look at your account, check out your extras, and manage your plan. You can also get support from your phone instead of needing a computer.

Phone Support

If self-service doesn't solve your issue, the best way to receive support is to call Metro's support line. Call customer support at 888-8-METRO-8 or dial *611 on your Metro by T-Mobile device. When you call, be ready to provide your account information, such as the phone number or billing address on the account. After the support agent verifies your account, they can answer your questions.

Source: Metro by T-Mobile

Giving Metro a call is likely the fastest way to resolve your issue. Since you're talking with a live agent, they can work with you to resolve your issue immediately. If that agent can't resolve your issue, they can elevate the issue to someone who should be able to help you. You can also call them from anywhere, so it's fast and convenient.

Snail Mail

Metro has a traditional mailing address to mail questions or bill issues. This address is:

T‑Mobile Customer Relations

P.O. Box 37380, Albuquerque, NM 87176-7380

Since this method uses traditional mail, receiving an answer may take some time, but it is an option if you need it.

Visit a store

Visit one of Metro's stores if you'd rather talk to someone in person. Locate a Metro by T-Mobile store using the store locator, which shows if a store is an actual Metro store or an authorized dealer. At stores, you can get help with various items, such as resolving device or account issues and making a payment. While the phone system may be more convenient since you don't have to travel, talking to a real person resolves things quickly.​​​​​​​

Get support when you need it

Metro by T-Mobile is a great way to get reliable T-Mobile service for less. While it doesn't happen often, you may still have issues with your service or account. There are many ways to contact customer service to resolve your issues. Customer service can also help you transfer your current number to Metro.