If you're looking for a way to save on your phone bill, then an MVNO is going to be the way to go. Not only do you get an excellent range of providers to choose from, but each carrier also offers affordable plans that have no contracts. Some even provide discounts on handsets if you're willing to stick it out with the carrier for a year.

With that said, there are always ways to make bills cheaper, and it looks like Metro by T-Mobile customers can now reduce their wireless bill by playing games and completing tasks using the Ad It Up app (via Android Authority). The app has been around for a while, and has pretty good reviews on the Google Play Store, with over 500,000 downloads and a 4.6-star rating.

This could be an alternate way for you to save

Play games, take surveys, and earn credits that can be put towards your wireless phone bill. Now, if this sounds like déjà vu, you're right. This is something that Metro by T-Mobile has already offered for some months now, but the app was never publicly available for download from the Google Play Store, and could only be found on certain phones purchased from the carrier.

Luckily, the app is now available to all, and only requires you to enter your phone number to apply the earned credits towards your phone bill. Of course, you may be tempted by the other offers that appear in the app, like discounts from Walmart, Hulu, and Amazon. And if that seems better suited to your needs at the time, then why not?

If this sounds like something you're interested in, you can always give it a try by downloading the app from the Google Play Store. Those using iPhones will also be able to find the app in the App Store as well. While this is aimed at Metro customers, Cricket and T-Mobile subscribers should also be able to take advantage of this promotion as well.

It's also important to note that while you are able to earn credits using this app, you'll want to read the terms and conditions. While playing games and filling out surveys is a part of it, there are also ads, and there is also data collection as well. The Play Store does show that this app collects location and personal information, along with some other data, so be cautious.