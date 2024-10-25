Family plan savings Metro by T-Mobile Metro by T-Mobile is one of T-Mobile’s prepaid brands with both limited and unlimited plans. Metro has multi-line savings for families and even comes with Amazon Prime on its top unlimited plan. Pros Multi-line family savings No high-speed data cap Fast T-Mobile 5G Cons Single-line plans are expensive Need to go to a store for multi-line plans From $40/month

New-phone bundles Boost Mobile Boost Mobile is working fast to build its own 5G network with AT&T filling in the gaps. With unlimited options and plans that come with a new phone, Boost Mobile can be a great pick if you’re looking for something new. Pros Strong nationwide coverage with Boost 5G and AT&T Multiple unlimited plans to choose from Solid plan bundles with new phones Cons Taxes and fees are extra on some plans The iPhone plan gets more device savings From $25/month



Metro by T-Mobile is a bit of a known quantity with a handful of unlimited plans, multi-line savings, and the strong T-Mobile network behind it. Most of Metro’s plans come with unlimited data, hotspot data, and 100GB of Google One cloud storage. If you’re looking for a new phone, however, Boost Mobile has two plans with enough new device savings to pay for a new Galaxy S24 or an iPhone 16 Pro, depending on your preference.

While both of these carriers advertise unlimited data, Metro actually comes with more, as Boost has a set amount of high-speed data with each of its plans. While most people could get by with the data that comes with even Boost’s cheapest plan, the fact remains that Metro doesn’t have a data cap and may just reduce the priority of your line. Still, if you’re looking for a big data plan with plenty of coverage, either of these carriers could work.

Mobile carrier features

Metro by T-Mobile is owned by T-Mobile with a series of unlimited plans and discounts that make it a cheaper alternative. Unlike a lot of prepaid carriers, Metro by T-Mobile doesn’t have a high-speed data cap, so if you want to use a lot of data, you don’t need to worry about slowdown too much.

That being said, Metro’s data doesn’t have the same high priority as T-Mobile’s postpaid plans and, in a side-by-side comparison, may come out slower. The difference in data priority stands out a lot more in congested areas, so your mileage will vary. Still, Metro’s plan comes with a hefty 35GB of data before priority is lowered again.

Metro’s main Flex plans all come with unlimited data with multi-line discounts, making the plans more affordable for families. There are also a couple of promotional plans available, a 10GB plan, and several heritage plans that were previously offered. The only problem is that, if you have multiple lines, you’ll need to sign up in a Metro by T-Mobile store, and if you want one of the older heritage plans, you’ll need to sign up with customer support.

All of Metro’s primary Flex plans have a $10 difference no matter how many lines you bring, with more hotspot data, international texting, and even Amazon Prime with the more expensive plans. All of Metro’s Flex plans also get 100GB of Google One cloud storage. Last but not least, taxes and fees are included in Metro’s plan pricing, so you know exactly how much your plan will cost.

Boost Mobile is perhaps the most interesting carrier in modern years as its owner, Dish Wireless, looks to build its own 5G network and reduce its reliance on other networks. Dish Wireless has a couple of chunks of 5G spectrum and the carrier is working quickly to expand its coverage, but it's still limited mostly to medium and larger cities across the country.

That’s no worry for Boost customers, however, with the AT&T network filling in the gaps in Boost’s coverage. With competitive pricing with taxes and fees included on some of its plans and a price guarantee on its $25 per month plan, Boost could be a good option for someone on a strict budget.

Instead of giving us time to wait and see, Boost Mobile has introduced five new plans, including two that come bundled with a brand-new flagship phone, like the iPhone 16 Pro or a Galaxy S24 phone.

If you’re the type to pay for your phone in full, if you get it through Boost, several models come with a free year of service, including high-end models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or cheaper models like the Galaxy A25. In fact, you can get a Galaxy A25 for $299 with a free year of service on Boost’s base unlimited plan, which is an incredible bargain.

Before Dish took over, Boost was known for its international options with add-ons like Todo Mexico that make it easy to call, text, and visit Mexico and Canada. Luckily, this add-on is still available, though it's now called North America Connected. There are also international texting and roaming options as well.

Mobile coverage and reception

Metro by T-Mobile uses the T-Mobile network with full 5G access, so customers can expect solid coverage in cities and towns, but may still find some dead zones in rural areas. Still, T-Mobile has made up a lot of ground, and Metro by T-Mobile is even the fastest prepaid carrier, according to Ookla.

For most people, the T-Mobile network offers plenty of speed and coverage, so unless you live far off the beaten path, it shouldn’t be an issue. Check Metro by T-Mobile's coverage map to get an idea of what coverage looks like in your area. If you’ve got an unlocked phone, you can even try out the T-Mobile network using T-Mobile’s test drive.

Boost Mobile is a bit more confusing, but for most people, coverage should be great. Boost is building its own 5G network to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, but has a long way to go as its coverage currently focuses on cities. Luckily, if you don’t have coverage on its network, you’ll get AT&T coverage with access to 5G. AT&T has some of the best rural coverage in the nation, so even if you live in the country, Boost Mobile could be a good option.

Phone compatibility

T-Mobile is undoubtedly the king when it comes to phone compatibility with the best Android phones, including models like the OnePlus 12 series and even working with international models like the Nothing Phone 2a. Before you import a phone, however, keep in mind that international phones may lack some bands, resulting in lower speeds and worse coverage than a phone designed for the US market.

Boost Mobile, with its unique network, is a little more restricted. Still, many of the best Android phones, as well as iPhones, should work on the carrier without issue, like the Galaxy S24. If you’re looking to buy a new phone, Boost has a solid selection of high-end, mid-range, and cheap phones with 36-month payment plan options. You can check your phone’s IMEI to make sure it will work with the carrier.

Plans

These two carriers have undergone a lot of changes in the past couple of years with a lot of plan changes, limited-time deals, and promotional discounts. Metro sticks more to a traditional family plan model with multi-line discounts on a set of unlimited plans. Boost Mobile, on the other hand, has come up with three starting points with a fixed amount of high-speed data. You can even get one of Boost’s plans with a phone bundled in.

Metro’s plans

Starting with Metro, there are a handful of heritage plans still available by calling customer support that could work for some people. While these might work out better for you, such as some of the cheaper and simpler unlimited plans, Metro’s most recent Flex plans are going to be the starting point for most people.

Starting with the cheapest Flex plan, Flex Starter comes with unlimited data, 8GB of hotspot data, and a 100GB Google One plan, which is included with all Flex plans. Flex Starter costs $50 per month for the first line and $160 for four lines. Flex Up, which is just $10 more, no matter how many lines you have, increases hotspot data to 25GB and adds international texting to 210+ countries.

For $70 per month, you can get the top Flex Plus plan, which is basically the Flex Up plan with 25GB of hotspot data, international texting, and Google One with Amazon Prime added on top. With Prime typically costing more than $10 per month, this could be a good deal for many people.

If you’re looking for something cheaper, there’s a 10GB plan that comes in at $40 per month. If you’ve only got one line, you can bring your number with you to get a $25 per month unlimited plan. If you need a new number, you can get a less impressive 5GB plan for $30 per month.

Flex Start Flex Up Flex Plus 10GB Price (1 line) $50 $60 $70 $40 Price (4 lines) $155 $165 $175 $130 Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Requirements N/A N/A N/A N/A Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 10GB Hotspot data 8GB 25GB 25GB Shared

Metro’s plan selection is almost a little too big, but if you know where to look, you can find a good deal for your family. Keep in mind that taxes and fees are included too, so you know how much you’re paying before you get your final bill.

Boost’s plans

Boost has five main plans, two of which come with a new phone. Starting with the basic plans, Boost’s base unlimited plans come in at $25 per month with auto-pay. This plan gets 30GB of high-speed data and supports Boost’s payment plans for new phones. The $25 price is also guaranteed as long as you stick with the plan. One thing to keep in mind about this plan is that taxes and fees are extra.

Moving up, Unlimited+ takes the high-speed data up to 40GB and adds hotspot usage and a Global Talk and Text add-on. This plan comes in at $50 per month, with taxes and fees included in the price.

Moving up from there, Unlimited Premium comes in at $60 per month with 50GB of high-speed data. This includes the international calling and texting add-on that comes with Unlimited+, as well as the North America Connect add-on that adds usage in Mexico and Canada and includes 5GB of data.

Lastly, there are two plans called Infinite Access that come with a new phone, both of which cost $65 per month. Infinite Access for iPhone gets $1,000 off a new iPhone, which is enough for an iPhone 16 Pro. You can also choose to upgrade that phone every single year, but keep in mind that if you want to leave the carrier, you'll need to pay the device’s full 36-month plan off.

You don’t have to use an iPhone, however, as Infinite Access for Galaxy comes with $800 off a new phone, which is enough for a Galaxy S24. Naturally, with either plan, you can upgrade devices by paying the difference. Infinite Access plans come with 30GB of high-speed data, like the base unlimited plan, but also get Global Talk and Text plus North America Connect.

Unlimited Unlimited+ Unlimited Premium Infinite Access for iPhone Infinite Access for Galaxy Taxes and fees Extra Included Included Extra Extra High-speed data 30GB 40GB 50GB 30GB 30GB Hotspot data None Shared Shared None None North America Connect $10 add-on $10 add-on Included Included Included Price (monthly) $25 $50 $60 $65 $65 Device savings None Up to $300 Up to $430 Up to $830 Up to $800 Contract required? No No No Yes Yes

Which should you buy?

While Boost Mobile’s plans don’t come with unlimited high-speed data, they do come with plenty of data for most people, with options for heavier users. Boost’s base unlimited plan is a strong option for those looking for plenty of data and, at $25 per month, it’s also quite cheap. While Metro has a $25 single-line option, Boost’s stands out since you don’t need to bring a phone or number to get it.

If you do need a new phone, Boost once again comes out on top with plans that come with a new phone, and a free year of service if you buy a new one from the carrier. Since you can get a free year of service with a budget-oriented phone like the Galaxy A25, it could be a great option for someone going out on their own or just looking to save on a new phone and data.

Boost Mobile Boost’s unlimited data plans and new device deals make it a great choice for those getting their first phone plan or looking to switch from an expensive single-line plan. From $25/month

Metro by T-Mobile has lost its edge a bit for single-line users, but for families, it still comes out ahead of Boost with multi-line savings, simple plans, and no high-speed data limits. The T-Mobile network works well with unlocked phones, so if you like to use more unique devices, like OnePlus phones, it’s the better choice. It’s also nice that it comes with 100GB of Google One storage on its Flex plans, so you can make sure all of your important data is backed up.