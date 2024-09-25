Key Takeaways Metro by T-Mobile, leveraging T-Mobile's network, is the fastest mobile virtual network provider in the US, according to Ookla's speed test.

T-Mobile's superior 5G network deployment contributes to Metro's win, offering faster speeds and lower latency than competitors.

Metro's unique advantage as a T-Mobile subsidiary with pre-existing infrastructure gives it an edge over other MVNOs.

Ookla's internet speed test has been around forever. Its server count and consistency lead carriers, themselves, to tout its results whenever they can. After its first-ever report exclusively focused on prepaid carriers, Metro by T-Mobile is taking the opportunity to let the world know it's the fastest mobile virtual network provider in the US.

One carrier (T-Mobile) to rule them all

Piggybacking on the nation's fastest network has its perks

T-Mobile has outpaced its competitors, Verizon Wireless and AT&T, by vast margins throughout 2024, roughly doubling the tested mobile throughput of each in every quarter. It's done a better job deploying its 5G network, which leads better speeds at the high-end, and trickles down to 4G performance in some ways, too.

The three major US carriers hold all the keys, and sell a variety of pre- and postpaid plans to satisfy different needs. MVNOs exist a tier below, and rely on mostly prepaid plans to service customers. MVNOs' prepaid plans offer more flexibility and affordability, but lag behind the Big Three in performance.

One carrier to bring them all

And in 2013, buy them

Metro's Ookla Speedtest win is no shock. Prior to its 2013 purchase by T-Mobile, then-MetroPCS was already among the top 6 US mobile network operators. Then it became a fully-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile, leasing its new parent company's newly absorbed spectrum license and officially transforming into an MVNO.

Because it already had ground-up infrastructure and doesn't need to negotiate with a carrier like third-party MVNOs, Metro's always had a leg up on the competition.

By far the fastest prepaid carrier, with a caveat

The results are stark. Metro's 197Mbps median 5G download rate dwarfs even Verizon's and AT&T's, which clock at 112Mbps and 108Mbps, respectively. If you want the fastest download speeds and near-lowest latency on your 5G-enabled device, but don't want to sign a contract, Metro by T-Mobile's a great choice.

Those who live in the most remote locations, where 5G networks don't reach, should double-check the coverage map. Verizon still leads with over 70% 4G coverage across the country. But T-Mobile and Metro only lag about 10% behind that, so most users can safely opt for the faster network. And as phones continue to rely more on 5G connectivity, T-Mobile spectrum lessees like Metro will only look better and better.