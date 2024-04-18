Summary Meta AI, Meta's chatbot, is expanding to popular Meta services like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

The chatbot will be integrated into the search bar of these platforms and accessible through Ray-ban Meta smart glasses.

Meta AI offers real-time image generation on WhatsApp with improved capabilities.

Google and OpenAI are not the only companies dabbling in the AI chatbot space. Meta also launched its AI chatbot — aptly named Meta AI — in September 2023. Since then, the company has slowly but steadily improved the LLMs powering its chatbot. More recently, Meta AI rolled out to some WhatsApp users as an experimental feature. In a major Meta AI expansion, Mark Zuckerberg announced the chatbot's integration into WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. It's switching to the Llama 3 AI model as well, which is faster and smarter than ever.

Meta AI will now be integrated into the search bar of all popular Meta services: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Zuckerberg even says you can access the chatbot from Ray-ban Meta smart glasses. If these options are not enough, you can also access the chatbot through Meta.ai from your favorite web browser.

Source: WhatsApp

Meta is integrating Meta AI into your Facebook feed as well. You can see Meta AI prompts below posts from your friends or family members on Facebook, enabling you to quickly get more information about an image they have shared and more.

Until now, Meta AI has only been available in the US with English support. This is changing, too, as the chatbot's availability is expanding to 12 new countries, including Canada and Australia.

Meta AI can generate images in real-time on WhatsApp

So, what can you do with Meta AI? Besides asking questions like you would on Google or Bing, you can use Meta AI to generate images or animate photos. The AI can now do a better job of including text in images and output higher resolution pictures.

In their announcement, Meta claims that image creation is so fast that it happens in real-time. You can even generate a playback video of the creation process for sharing purposes. Image generation is only coming to Meta AI in WhatsApp for users in the US though.

Meta AI can also access real-time information from the internet to get you up-to-date information. This ensures you won't have to jump between apps to get the most relevant information.

For now, Meta AI is coming to the following countries in English:

Australia

Canada

Ghana

Jamaica

Malawi

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Singapore

South Africa

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Meta AI might not show up immediately on WhatsApp or other Meta services for you. The company says the rollout will happen gradually in the coming days and promises to expand Meta AI to more countries in the coming months.