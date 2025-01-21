Summary Meta is focusing on developing wearable tech, including Oakley-branded smart glasses with cameras for athletes.

The new models, 'Supernova 2' and 'Hypernova,' will feature high-end designs and wrist control for added functionality.

These new glasses could reportedly cost more than $1,000 and face stiff competition from rumored Apple smart glasses.

Meta is doubling down on wearable tech, with work on watches, earbuds with cameras, and new smart glasses. Part of the company's push into augmented reality (AR) includes plans to introduce Oakley-branded smart glasses . Yes, those Oakleys, like the ones worn by Neo in The Matrix.

The new model is dubbed 'Supernova 2' and will adopt Oakley's Sphaera design, according to Bloomberg's sources. The glasses will include cameras positioned near the center of the frame for improved usability for athletes. Cyclists in spandex will finally have a dashcam, it would seem.

AR and AI, meet the fitness market

The report comes from Bloomberg tech reporter Mark Gurman. He said the Oakley-inspired glasses are expected to launch alongside another high-end model called 'Hypernova,' featuring a display in the right lens that projects notifications, apps, and other information directly into the user's field of view. These glasses will reportedly come with a wrist strap controller, called 'Ceres.'

It's not actually that strange of a collaboration, all things considered. Meta already collaborates with Luxottica Group SA, the parent company of both Ray-Ban and Oakley. The Meta Ray-Ban partnership has been a great success and has made inroads in the fashionable sunglasses market. Meta is going after the athletic market now.

Get ready to spend all your money

Bloomberg reports that Meta is having trouble balancing cost, functionality, and consumer demand. As a result, it will cost you upwards of $1,000 to gain Neo-like powers. There is also stiff competition from other tech giants, with Apple reportedly working on something similar, albeit without the brand recognition of Oakley.

Until then, Meta clearly rules the AR smart glasses roost. The partnership with Oakley is yet another dive into the consumer market, leaving one big question unanswered: how does one deal with a cyclist hogging the road when they have Neo's Matrix-warping powers?