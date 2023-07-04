In keeping with its habit of cloning famous app features, Meta is getting ready to release "Threads," a copy of Twitter. The company has a history of using such tactics, as seen by the introduction of Live Audio Rooms, its answer to the audio-only discussion platform Clubhouse, and when it expanded its TikTok clone, Reels, in response to the rising competitor currently facing bans.

Now, Meta is scheduling another app, "Instagram Threads," to debut on July 6. The Verge reports that it initially found details of the release from the app's listings on the Google Play Store and the App Store over the weekend. Also, the Instagram app features a teaser for Threads: if you put "threads" into the search bar, a ticket icon that displays a local launch time appears.

Threads is promoting itself as a text-based tool for Instagram, allowing users to participate in group discussions on a wide range of subjects, and presenting a fresh discussion forum distinct from Twitter. The app allows users to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram, and it requires an Instagram handle for logging in.

The decision to launch Threads comes after a series of controversial changes by Twitter, including blocking unregistered users from viewing tweets, imposing rate limits on logged-in users, and the impending conversion of TweetDeck into a paid feature. Considering the backlash these changes have elicited, many view Threads as a timely alternative to Twitter.

The official Threads website has already gone live and includes a countdown to the service's expected July 6 launch. The website also has a draggable, 3D interactive model of bright dots that, when viewed at the appropriate angle, form the Threads logo.

The site has strong ties to Instagram, but it also has its own features. Other than the option to follow the same profiles they follow on Instagram, their username and display name will appear on their Threads profile as well. Blocking an account on Instagram will also result in its blocking on Threads. The software additionally claims it can interface with other federated social networks like Mastodon.