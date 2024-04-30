Summary Meta's Threads app, a Twitter rival, has launched a limited-time bonus program for creators to increase engagement.

The exclusive invite-only bonus program on Threads is tailored for creators in the US, with potential expansion to other countries.

To earn bonuses, creators on Threads must meet specific post criteria like 2,500 views, avoid copyrighted material, and adhere to designated rules.

When Elon Musk was drastically reforming X (formerly known as Twitter), Meta seized the opportunity and launched a rival app called Threads. Meta's Threads was initially a clone of X with limited functionality. However, the app recently celebrated reaching 150 million monthly users, promising new horizons for the social media platform. To double down on user engagement on Threads, Meta has come up with a limited-time bonus program.

Meta's bonus program for Threads, as reported by TechCrunch, is an exclusive invite-only initiative that commenced in March. This program, tailored for creators, offers unique and personalized bonus requirements. Initially available only to creators in the US, Meta has hinted at the possibility of expanding it to other countries.

Meta's new bonus program for Threads is limited-time

Creators who receive an invitation to join the program must have a public Threads profile and adhere to the company's designated rules, which include Instagram creator incentive terms and bonus rules. The bonus amount is determined by the number of views a post receives and the frequency of posts shared by the creator, as Meta has explained.

Posts on Threads must meet specific criteria to be eligible for the bonus. For instance, each post should garner a minimum of 2,500 views. Posts that feature copyrighted material, brand partnerships, lack text, or benefit from boosted views will not be considered for the program. The content shared on Threads should not have the watermark of a rival platform like TikTok and YouTube. Each creator's earnings will be visible on their professional dashboard. Meanwhile, creators might need to hit a certain amount to withdraw their prize.

Meta notes, "In some cases, you must earn a minimum amount to receive a bonus payout. If you don't reach the minimum amount, you will not receive any bonus payout, but you may be invited to participate in another bonus opportunity in the future."

A bonus program could stoke more interest in the Threads app, especially among high-profile Instagram creators who might want to participate to earn money from their followings. Meanwhile, Meta said its bonus program for Threads is limited-time, and it remains to be seen if it will continue for the rest of the year. Extending the program could entice more creators to take part in it.