A new project by two students called I-XRAY showcases what can be done with custom software and a pair of Meta Ray-Bans.

The app allows almost instant recognition of subjects, with data that includes names, addresses, phone numbers, and more.

Meta makes one of the best smart glasses you'll find on the market, with the Ray-Ban collaboration sitting at the very top of our "best of" list. Of course, this is still a very niche market, which means, you're probably not going to see many of these out in the wild, despite the latest version of these glasses being available for close to a year now. Again, these glasses aren't for everyone, but if you're someone that likes to take photos and videos, but do them differently, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are going to worth trying out.

Now, with the introduction of these types of devices, there will always be privacy concerns. Especially now, with the implementation of AI in lots of modern products, which has led to companies to be very cautious about how their products collect and use data that's captured. Meta even has a dedicated privacy page that goes through the ins and outs of the Meta Ray-Bans in order to ensure that they are being used properly. Of course, a brand can't always control how its devices are being used, which is why there will always be outlying examples of tech that can be used in ways not originally intended.

This isn't the future, this is our new reality

This is where a project called I-XRAY by two Harvard students comes into play, with AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio giving us real world examples of how the Meta Ray-Bans can be used when some clever tweaks are applied (via The Verge). In a post on X by Nguyen, we can see the work in action, showcasing how a string of available services and a custom application that can process it all, can really make an episode of Black Mirror come to life.

The app has the ability to process information in real time, putting names to faces in what seems like just a few seconds. The app can even go beyond just names, surfacing more intimate details like home address, phone number, and other more nuanced pieces of information that can really make it seem like you have a personal connection with the subject. Again, you can see this in action, as the duo took the project to the streets in order to show just how quickly the app can work in real world scenarios.

And while it's kind of scary, it's also quite impressive, to say the least. Now, not everyone is going to be able to create something like this, and most folks will just be using their Meta Ray-Bans for fun. So, if you see a pair in the wild, you shouldn't be too worried. But it's important to note what can be accomplished with a little ingenuity and effort. And if this can be done by a couple of students now, it'll be interesting to see where this all goes in a few years' time.