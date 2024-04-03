This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Meta is a social media giant, well known as the parent company for arguably the most popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Each of these apps alone sees millions of active users every day, if not billions. Unfortunately, though, most Meta services are currently facing widespread outages.

At the time of writing, Downdetector reports show a massive spike from users of WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Even WhatsApp Business is currently unavailable. Attempts to access WhatsApp Web and the Instagram website simply results in a "service unavailable" error.