January is the start of the new year, and many people make resolutions. One popular option is resolving to lose weight or adopt a more active lifestyle. However, working out alone can be boring and often results in abandoning well-intentioned goals before they get off the ground.

If working out solo leaves you unmotivated, you aren't alone. Fitness challenges where you compete either in person or virtually with friends and family are a great way to gamify your workout routine and stick to your goals. Meta VR helps you keep your fitness resolutions with a series of in-app fitness challenges you can access on any Quest VR headset this January.

Meta's 2025 fitness challenge

If you have a Meta Quest VR headset, you can access plenty of fitness and wellness apps. Many of them support competing with friends and family in the virtual space. For January, the apps listed below are hosting a challenge between January 6th and 27th. After you launch the apps below, your goal is to complete two to three weekly workouts. You'll unlock exclusive in-app content and earn brownie points with yourself and your crew.

Supernatural: Unreal Fitness

Supernatural: Unreal Fitness covers fitness and wellness thanks to core categories like boxing, flow, meditation, and stretch. Get transported to exciting locales like the French Alps and the ancient ruins of Egypt. If you need to modify any workouts, you can filter the settings to make adjustments such as removing squats, minimizing extra movements, or reducing arm movements.

During the challenge, keep your pace up while listening to guest DJs like Paris Hilton. You can also invite friends to joint workouts or join an existing team through the platform to compete against other Meta users in the app. To keep up with the Meta's 2025 Fitness Challenge, you'll want to complete at least one boxing workout a week.

To keep things fresh, Supernatural constantly releases new content. You can exercise to a J Balvin playlist or keep up with routines led by the original fitness queen, Jane Fonda. Supernatural: Unreal Fitness is free to download but requires a subscription for full access to the entire catalog, which is $10 per month or $100 annually.

Supernatural XR Publisher Supernatural: Unreal Fitness Genre Fitness Platform Meta Difficulty Easy to Difficult Subscription $10 monthly or $100 annually From $9 monthly at Meta

Les Mills XR Bodycombat

Hand-to-hand combat doesn't have to be lethal. This modified virtual version from Les Mills XR Bodycombat shows you how to punch, kick, and sideswipe without a real-life sparring partner. This app is known for releasing limited-time challenges every month, including January.

The martial arts-based app is perfect for anyone. From beginners to advanced users, a massive catalog features in-app coaches, adjustable intensities, and workouts rooted in science. This app helps you meet those fitness goals as long as you stick with it. The January roll-out includes new combinations of punches and strikes, as well as fresh environments and soundtracks.

Les Mills XR Bodycombat is $30 to download but routinely releases new workout add-ons that are available for purchase.

Les Mills Bodycombat $20 $30 Save $10 Publisher Odders Genre Fitness and wellness Platform Meta Quest Difficulty Easy to difficult Subscription No $20 at Meta Quest

FitXR

FitXR combines comprehensive coaching with fitness routines that can be completed solo or in multiplayer mode. A key feature is that you can create a fully customized workout plan that's adjusted to include your musical preferences, fitness goals, agility, and how much time you have to devote to a workout. Some of the more popular options include HIIT and Zumba.

FitXR is free to download. If you want full library access, the subscription is $13 per month or $108 annually. If you complete five FitXR daily challenges in a week, you'll unlock exclusive rewards. Meanwhile, if you complete 20 challenges in January, you'll access new environments, gloves, and powerful moves in the app.

There's also a multiplayer mode to challenge others in the app. With workouts as short as six minutes, it's easy to squeeze in time for exercise.

FitXR Publisher FitXR Genre Fitness Platform Meta Difficulty Easy to Difficult Subscription $13 monthly or $108 annually From $13 monthly at Meta

Pistol Whip

If you've ever wanted to be like a hero from your favorite action movie, this is the game for you. Pistol Whip is for teens and older since it incorporates faux gunplay and hand-to-hand combat as you attempt to climb the leaderboard. You'll find yourself in action-packed scenes in various scenarios as you fight villains and earn points. Even though this isn't a formal fitness app, it's a whole-body workout thanks to its intensity.

At any time, you can change the backdrop to fit your mood and select fast-paced tunes for your personalized soundtrack. During the January challenge month, you can activate any scene on hard mode or join with friends to play in Party Mode to create customized challenges.

Like many Meta Quest apps, Pistol Whip requires a one-time download fee of $30, but when you do, you'll unlock full functionality.

Pistol Whip $18 $30 Save $12 Publisher Cloudhead Games Genre First-person shooter, rhythm game Mode Single-player Platform Oculus Quest, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Subscription No $18 at Meta Quest

TRIPP

A big part of turning a new leaf with your health includes mindfulness. While it's great to load up on fitness apps, it's also helpful to incorporate a few meditation or wellness apps to re-center your mind, destress, and get fully in touch with yourself. TRIPP is a wellness app that covers meditation and relaxation and promotes better sleep.

This free-to-download app begins with Kokua, your AI guide, who routinely checks in with you and walks you through the various areas you can access in the app. Top features include guided breathing exercises where your breathwork changes the color of your landscape and cool downs (to be used post-workout) from the Daily Calm. Meanwhile, you can mentally prepare to crush workouts by tackling a Daily Focus pre-workout flow.

TRIPP is free to download. To access the full catalog, subscribe for $6 monthly, $30 annually, or a one-time lifetime $60 purchase.

Tripp VR Publisher Tripp LLC Genre Fitness and wellness Platform Meta Quest Difficulty Easy Subscription $6 monthly, $30 annually, $60 lifetime See at Meta

WIN Reality Baseball

If you ever wished you could join your favorite MLB professional baseball team, it's time to batter up and test your response time and accuracy. You'll be in good company since WIN Reality Baseball is a training tool used by collegiate and professional athletes.

You can either play a full nine innings or practice your swing. However, for improved accuracy and best results, use this with the companion WIN Bat Attachment or Short Bat so that your swing has the right weight.

To compete in the January challenge, complete and win three games in one session while in Exhibition Mode. Improve body control by sending five pitches to opposite fields in one session. Or, test your skills and see how many pitches you can successfully bat during a High Velocity Lockdown workout.

WIN Reality is free to download but starts at $228 for a subscription that unlocks full functionality.

Win Reality Baseball Publisher Win Reality Genre Sports, Hands-on training Platform Meta VR Difficulty Easy to difficult Subscription from $228 See at Meta Quest

CleanSheet Soccer

Similar to WIN Reality, CleanSheet is a VR soccer game in which you alternate between being a goalkeeper and shooting goals. Technically, this falls under the sports category. However, it also works as a gamified fitness tool. As you jump to block shots, you'll burn calories.

Feel the burn in the Quickfire mode by rapidly blocking shots as a goalkeeper.

In Set Play mode, you can compete against strikers. Meanwhile, you can track your stats as you progress and improve your skills. You can also compete against other players and friends to see who's the best in two multiplayer modes: Goalie Wars and Target Clash. CleanSheet Soccer is $20 to download but unlocks full functionality.

Cleansheet VR Publisher Incisiv Ltd Genre Sports, Simulation Platform Meta Quest VR Difficulty Easy to Difficult Subscription No $20 at Meta

Start the year right with fitness challenges you'll love

New Year's resolutions can be intimidating to keep, and fitness ones can be the hardest to maintain. Meta's January 2025 Fitness Challenge helps you stay on track. Although most apps require a subscription, it's a fun way to compete with friends, earn points, and stick to your fitness goals. Best of all, at-home workouts let you take advantage of a relaxing post-workout recovery in the comfort of your home.