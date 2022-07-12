Facebook and parent company Meta are easy targets for techy types, but the company's Portal displays make a lot of sense as dedicated video calling hubs. With support for Zoom, Facebook's Messenger, and WhatsApp, you can easily connect to friends and family — and yes, they have physical privacy shutters to cover their cameras. At launch, the 10-inch model was priced way too high at $179, but for Prime Day, you can grab one for the rock-bottom price of $35.

The Portal has a 13-megapixel webcam with a clever two-stage shutter switch — one click over mutes the microphone, and two clicks also covers the camera with a shutter. In addition to being a dedicated video chat device, it's got Alexa built-in, so it can answer all your questions and control your smart gadgets. It's missing some big-ticket video streaming services like Disney+, but it does have access to Spotify and some other music services. When it's not doing anything at all, it can serve as a digital photo frame in either portrait or landscape orientation, pulling photos from Facebook or Instagram.

Meta Portal, 10" — $144 off

$35 at Amazon

With limited streaming app support, it's not the most robust smart display in the world — Meta positions it explicitly as a video calling device with some additional features. The Portal fits that purpose very well, though, and for under 40 bucks, you don't have all that much to lose giving it a shot.