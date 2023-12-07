Summary AI is becoming more prevalent in social media platforms like those owned by Meta, and it's likely that users will soon interact with AI more frequently.

Even if you don’t use AI on a daily basis, it’s indisputably becoming more prevalent. All the big companies, from Google to Microsoft and Samsung, are working to integrate AI into their products and services. Now, social media businesses are beginning to dabble with the technology as well, and Meta is one of them. Soon, you might start interacting with AI more frequently than you previously thought.

Meta has announced that it is now testing several generative AI features that could soon roll out across all of its platforms. This would include Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and Meta says that the changes would apply to everything from ads to social discovery features. One of the primary developments it’s promoting is an AI chatbot that can be used within messages. By selecting “Create an AI chat” or typing in “@MetaAI,” you can prompt Meta’s AI chatbot to provide answers to your queries.

Another feature being developed is called Reimagine. In conversations, you will be able to use the generative AI tool to create images based on text descriptions. The idea behind Reimagine is to give users more creativity and fun while messaging with friends. Other ways Meta wants to use AI include giving people a way to generate greetings on Facebook and sort through DMs.

Generative AI, however, has a notable downside — especially when it comes to image generation. Many argue that it can be difficult to identify fake images versus the real thing, but companies — including Meta — are working to combat this issue. For example, the social media giant said in its recent announcement that it intends to integrate invisible watermarks with AI-generated images. The technology behind it will supposedly be able to detect image manipulation to alert viewers.

Google has already started developing similar precautions, specifically to combat political misinformation. However, many of its moves have been policy-related. For example, advertisers will now have to disclose when political ads have altered content, including imagery generated by AI. Many of these policy changes have caveats, though, that mean they aren’t as strict as they could be. For instance, some photo editing techniques are exempt from such policies, assuming they are “inconsequential.”

With a presidential election looming in the US and misinformation running rampant in general, the future of AI is bright, but concerning. While generative AI might seem like fun and games to social media users, its impact can be detrimental in multiple ways. The spread of misinformation was a concern well before AI. Now, it will be interesting to see which moderation tactics prove effective as it continues to evolve.