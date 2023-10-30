Summary European regulators are cracking down on companies for their use of targeted ads, prompting Meta to launch an ad-free subscription service in Europe for Facebook and Instagram.

The subscription will cost €9.99/month for web users and €12.99/month for Android/iOS users to balance out fees from Google and Apple.

Meta continues to advocate for an ad-supported internet but is offering this subscription service as a way to comply with EU regulations, and it may serve as a test case for other markets in the future.

Regulators from the European Union have been working on privacy laws meant to safeguard users from corporations who sell off their data to advertisers. Some usual names emerge in this conflict between the regulators and ad-tech companies, such as Google and Meta. The latter, in particular, has attracted the EU regulators' negative attention on multiple occasions for its alleged malpractice with the use of targeted ads. The social media juggernaut is now launching a subscription service exclusively in Europe, enabling users in the region to get an ad-free Facebook and Instagram experience.

The subscription will cost €9.99/month for web users, while those on Android/iOS will have to fork out €12.99, with the additional cost meant to balance out the fees levied by Google and Apple. Meta says in an elaborate blog post (via The Verge) that people across the EU, EEA, and Switzerland can opt-in to this paid offering, adding that "the subscription will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center."

Meta says that both Facebook and Instagram will continue to be available at no cost for those who don't wish to pay, but with the caveat that they will see ads and consent to share some of their data. The company clarifies that non-paying users of either app will also have access to Ad Preferences, which allows some control over the types of ads that are displayed.

Meanwhile, advertisers will be able to continue running personalised advertising campaigns in Europe to reach those who choose to continue to receive a free, ad-supported online service.

Despite these new measures, Meta reaffirms its stance on pushing for an "ad-supported internet," positioning this new subscription service as a means of complying with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The ad-free Instagram/Facebook subscription will be available to individuals aged 18 and up, with Meta saying it will explore avenues "to provide teens with a useful and responsible ad experience given this evolving regulatory landscape." Linked accounts will be covered under one subscription. But that will change starting March 1, 2024, when Meta will charge an extra €6/month on the web and €8 per month in the case of an iOS or Android smartphone for each linked Instagram or Facebook account mentioned in the Accounts Center.

Since this new paid service is only meant to appease European regulators, we don't see it making it to other parts of the world anytime soon unless other governments start following in the EU's footsteps with regard to user privacy and targeted ads. Nevertheless, this would serve as a good test case if Meta ever plans to offer a similar service in other parts of the world.

We suspect this subscription service would have quite a few takers across the EU, EEA, and Switzerland, especially among those who can't fathom living without Facebook/Instagram but also want to opt out of targeted advertising. As for people who may not be able to afford the additional charges, well, tough luck, says Meta.