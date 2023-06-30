The European Union has been steadfast in molding regulations that guard data privacy and amplify individual rights. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the imminent European Data Act are testament to these efforts, setting a global precedent for transparency, control, and enhanced user data access. Such regulation changes demand dexterity from tech giants, and Facebook's parent company Meta is no exception.

Now, as the EU gears up for another regulatory landmark, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Meta is charting an audacious course that raises eyebrows. Surprisingly, the company is making plans to enable users in the European Union to directly download apps from Facebook ads, according to The Verge.

With this move, Meta will be positioning itself against formidable rivals like Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. The idea of apps thriving on Facebook just by virtue of being in an ad on the platform is dubious, but it's a way for Meta to dip its toes in the waters of hosting an Android app store.

The DMA mandates that Apple and Google offer alternate ways for users to obtain apps because it views them as the "gatekeepers" of the mobile ecosystem. After similar legislation was passed in India, Google began implementing changes in Android 14 that will lower the barrier to entry for third-party app stores and make them easier to use overall.

It's unclear at this time if Facebook will utilize these new Android 14 features with its app store for ads. It's also possible that the app would simply ask for the "Install other apps" permission and serve up APK files that you would then sideload, similar to how the Amazon Appstore currently works on most Android devices.

Nonetheless, Meta seems convinced that hosting Android apps directly on Facebook will lead to higher conversion rates for app install ads. Even more astonishing is Meta's proposal not to claim a share of in-app revenues, at least initially, allowing developers to use their preferred billing systems.

As Tom Channick, a spokesperson for Meta, confirmed in an email to The Verge, the company believes "developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them." It appears that soon, Android apps will compete for our attention on Facebook in addition to postings from friends and family.