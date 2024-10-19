Key Takeaways The latest WhatsApp beta for Android has a new Memory section for the Meta AI chatbot to manage what it remembers about your conversations.

When available, users will be able to ask the chatbot to remember specific parts of conversations for more relevant responses over time.

This Memory feature is still in development, but we expect it to roll out through the stable version of WhatsApp eventually.

AI is everywhere you look today, with companies doing their best to integrate it into as many products as possible. WhatsApp is no exception, with the app gaining the services of the Meta AI chatbot not too long ago. We've seen WhatsApp make multiple changes to its Meta AI implementation over the past few updates, with the app recently adding granular editing controls for AI-generated images. WhatsApp is now working on another update for its AI chatbot, one that could make it easier to manage what it remembers about your chats.

The WhatsApp sleuths over at WABetaInfo dug into version 2.24.22.9 of WhatsApp beta for Android to find a new Memory section within the app. More specifically, this Memory option has sprung up within the Chat info page, accessed by tapping the top of a chat.

On older betas of WhatsApp for Android, the Chat info page contains minimal options, including buttons for Message, Share, and Search, followed by a brief disclaimer about how AI can get things wrong at times.

There are also options for managing notifications and deciding whether media generated by Meta AI is saved to the device's gallery. But with v2.24.22.9 of WhatsApp beta for Android, a brand-new Memory option appears right below Media visibility, along with the description "What Meta AI remembers about you."

A much-needed privacy addition

The text inside the Memory page mentions that "Meta AI automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses." Users can ensure the chatbot remembers something by asking it to "remember this" after a prompt. Having Meta AI remember specific parts of your conversation should help generate better-quality responses over a period of time, especially if it's a subject you bring up frequently with the chatbot.

While it's unclear what this Memory page will look like when populated, we suspect there will be an easy option to remove any memory the chatbot has stored. WABetaInfo says this feature is still in development, which explains why I couldn't get it to appear despite sideloading the APK from APKMirror. Nevertheless, given how important a feature like this is, particularly from a privacy perspective, we expect it to eventually make it to the stable version of the chat app.