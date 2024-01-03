Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

AI art has captured the imagination of many as the public has easy access to AI-powered tech. You can choose from several AI tools, like Midjourney, DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion, and Meta AI.

Meta AI has a handy text-to-image generator that creates images for your Instagram, whether you access it from your iPhone, Android phone, or new Android tablet. The best part is that you can access it from chat. There's also a standalone website that generates pictures based on the prompts you enter. If you're stuck searching for that perfect picture for your Instagram Reels, we show you how to create your own with Meta AI.

What is Meta AI?

Meta's new AI tool is integrated with Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp to offer detailed responses to queries. Meta AI is based on the foundational model Emu and uses generative AI to produce images. The standalone website, Imagine with Meta AI, accepts text input and produces four pictures based on the prompt.

The virtual assistant is only available to users residing in the US.

While AI image generation is a convenient way to bring your ideas to life, you should also be aware of the murky side. There are concerns regarding the ethics of using AI-generated photos, especially regarding intellectual property rights. It also raises questions about the authenticity of the artwork. To address this issue, the company adds a watermark that reads "Imagined with AI" to pictures created by Meta AI. It has plans to incorporate an invisible watermark that isn't affected by cropping and other types of image manipulation.

How to create AI images in Instagram chat

Instagram lets you generate images with Meta AI from within the app's chat section. Here's how:

  1. Log in to your Instagram account.
  2. Open a chat with a friend.
  3. Type @Meta AI /imagine followed by a space and a description of the image you want to create.
  4. Tap Send and wait for the image to appear.
  5. Long press the image and tap the download icon.
The desktop version of Instagram doesn't support Meta AI in chat. As of this writing, this feature is available only in the US via the mobile app.

How to create images using Imagine with Meta AI

Imagine with Meta AI is only available to users in the US. Those residing in other countries can bypass this restriction with a VPN.

Here's how to create images using Imagine with Meta AI:

  1. Go to imagine.meta.com.
  2. Select Log in to generate.
  3. If you don't have a Meta account, create one with Facebook, Instagram, or email.
  4. Type a detailed description of the image you want in the text box.
  5. Select Generate.
  6. Long press the image (right click for desktop) to download it.

Tips for writing more effective AI art prompts

You'll need a solid prompt to get the best results from your generative AI tool. A well-written prompt requires a deep understanding of what you want it to create. Follow the tips below to make the most of AI art generators.

Describe your vision in detail

After you come up with a clear idea of your image, it's time to compose your prompt. Be as specific and provide detailed instructions to refine it. Separate each element with a comma for better clarity.

Add lighting and framing details

Lighting sets the tone of the image. Refine your prompt by specifying a lighting style like natural light, soft light, backlight, or rim light.

Framing refers to directing the viewer's focus to the picture's subject. Add expressions used in photography, like wide shot, close-up, centered, off-center, or Dutch angle, for realistic pictures.

Define the style of your image

Defining the aesthetic of an image adds depth and sets the mood of the picture. Include the art style in your prompt if you want a particular aesthetic. Include "style of [artist's name]" in your prompt to emulate your favorite artist. Use keywords like photorealistic, watercolor painting, oil painting, surrealism, impressionism, or abstract art to try different styles.

Refine your prompts

You might not get the perfect result on the first go. Refining your prompts improves the quality of your image. Experiment with keywords and styles. Look for flaws in the AI-generated picture and tweak the parameters until you're satisfied with it.

How to make Instagram Reels with AI images

After generating an image with Meta AI, you can use it for your Instagram Reel. Here's how:

  1. Open the Instagram app.
  2. Tap the + icon at the bottom of your home screen.
  3. Select Reel.
  4. Select the AI-generated image from the gallery.
  5. Add audio, text, a voiceover, a filter, or stickers to your Reel.
  6. Tap the arrow icon.
  7. Add a caption and tags.
  8. Select Next.
  9. Tap Share.
Make the most out of Meta AI

Now's the time to dabble in AI if you haven't experimented with it. Meta is making its AI tool accessible via Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. You only need a good text prompt to create beautiful images. Meta AI is available on Instagram, so you can share your pictures with family and friends. Refer to our guides on how to post animated GIFs and create Instagram stories if you're new to the app.