Meta is the company behind the largest social media networks in the world, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. It's also the metaverse company that makes the Quest VR headset and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Given the tech giant's reach, it shouldn't be surprising that it's also a leading artificial intelligence company and the developer of Meta AI.

What is Meta AI?

Meta AI is the name of the artificial intelligence laboratory of Meta Platforms, Inc. It was founded in 2013 under the name Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR). When Facebook changed its name to Meta, the lab was renamed Meta AI.

Meta AI is led by Yann LeCun, an NYU Professor of Computer Science and Neural Science, Turing Award winner, and VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta. LeCun has had a major impact on AI development for several decades, starting research at AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1988.

With LeCun joining FAIR in 2018, the company accelerated the pace of its AI research with self-supervised learning (SSL). SSL allows the AI to learn more quickly without needing images and other data to be labeled by humans.

Meta AI is also an umbrella term for the various AI models Meta develops and uses, including LLaMA 2 and Emu. The company is researching using AI to improve augmented and virtual reality technology. The company shares research and often releases AI models as open source projects to advance the field for everyone.

Who can use Meta AI?

Source: Pexels



Meta AI recently became available to more people via several Meta apps and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. You can use Meta AI on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger if you live in the US.

Meta AI is broadly available to researchers and developers via Meta's AI resource website. The company offers open source frameworks, tools, libraries, datasets, and models.

You'll find information on PyTorch, which is used by a huge number of AI projects since it's fast and flexible. The large language model LLaMA 2 is also there. Datasets are included to help with ongoing training and customization. It's a valuable collection of materials available for free.

What can I do with Meta AI?

Source: Meta

In Meta apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, you can use Meta AI to create images using Emu AI, add effects to your photos, and create stickers from your description. That means you can get an experience similar to Dall-E within these Meta apps.

You can also message a variety of Meta AI chatbots, which assume different personas based on celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, MRBeast, Naomi Osaka, and more. This results in ChatGPT-like responses tuned toward particular topics and speech patterns.

The great thing about using Meta AI in this way is that it's free, and all you need is an inexpensive Android phone and one of these Meta apps. This capability is only available in the US, but Meta plans to expand to other regions.

When using the wake words "Hey Meta" with Ray-Ban smart glasses, you can interact with a Meta AI chatbot based on LLaMA 2. Multi-modal input is currently available to a limited number of people for testing. The multi-modal capability allows wearers of these Ray-Ban smart glasses to use the embedded mics and camera to ask Meta AI about what they see.

What can researchers do?

Meta uses its AI models internally for various purposes, like screening offensive content in posts and personalizing your feed based on your past interests. Meta probably uses Code LLaMA to help with the massive programming efforts required to maintain the largest social media networks in the world.

Related How to create AI images in SnapChat+ Create an AI image on Snapchat right now

Since researchers and developers have access to the code, datasets, and weights of many Meta AI models, they can customize it for many needs. The most popular uses of AI are for chatting and creating images. The power and flexibility of AI unlock several more esoteric and nuanced uses specific to the needs of researchers and developers.

AI can analyze images and video to identify people, vehicles, and animals on roadways to develop autonomous driving systems. It can help with the discovery of new pharmaceuticals and analyze medical records for early detection of diseases. It can fill in missing blanks and translate ancient documents.

Some AI models, like LLaMA 2, can be used commercially, with licensing only required for projects with large user bases. When trained on technical support data, AI chatbots can help users with quick solutions around the clock. By analyzing supply chain data, AI can keep necessary supplies in stock and products on the shelf for customers.

It takes a powerful computer to process the most advanced AI models. However, you can access some AIs on your phone or a low-cost Chromebook by using cloud computing.

Meta is committed to AI

Meta is committed to expanding AI, and work is in progress on LLaMA 3. Founder Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the long-term goal is to create artificial general intelligence (AGI).

If and when AGI becomes available, machines will be able to think and complete tasks like humans. Meta isn't alone in seeking to develop AGI. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, and DeepMind, Alphabet's machine learning and AI subsidiary, are also working on AGI.

To learn more about AI, check out our guide that delves into the meaning of artificial intelligence, neural networks, chatbots, and more.