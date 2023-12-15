Meta introduced its generative AI model for speech, Voicebox, in mid-2023. Meta aims to take AI sound generation to the next level with Audiobox, Voicebox's successor. The innovative tool generates sound effects from text prompts, eliminates noise from speech recordings, creates a restyled voice, generates speech in the style of an audio clip, and more. Before we take it for a spin, let's learn more about Meta's Audiobox.

The Audiobox demo is available on the web only. Try it on your Mac, Windows desktop, or a top Chromebook.

What is Audiobox?

Creating high-quality audio can be a challenging process. Not everyone is a sound engineer and has access to extensive tools to create audio. Here's where Meta's Audiobox comes into play. It's a sound-generation tool from Facebook AI Research (FAIR). Meta's latest offering generates audio and sound effects using voice inputs, text prompts, and a combination of both.

With Audiobox, Meta aims to lower the barrier of audio creation and make it easy for general users to create high-quality sound samples. Whether you want to create audio for a podcast, YouTube video, audiobook, or video game, Audiobox can be your helping hand to get the job done.

Audiobox features

Generative AI has made audio creation and voice cloning popular. There is no shortage of such tools. Meta's Audiobox easily stands out from the crowd due to its unique capabilities. Here's what you can do with it:

Create a realistic speech based on written text.

Craft audio tracks without software or instruments.

Create sound effects from a text description.

Remove noise from speech recordings.

Replace empty sections in an audio clip with new sounds.

Tweak a voice sample's style using text prompts.

How to use Meta Audiobox

All Audiobox features are available to try from the company's official website. You can generate audio samples, check previews, and download them to your device.

Go to Audiobox on the web and move to the Capabilities tab. Select a relevant option below the Create Audio menu. Let's use Restyled Voices. Record your voice or pick a sample voice from the drop-down menu. Add a short paragraph that you want the AI model to speak. Describe the style of voice to narrate the text. For example, you can write a short paragraph and ask Audiobox to create an audio sample in a middle-aged person's friendly tone. Select Generate and let the AI model create a couple of audio results. Select the play button to check the restyled voice results and save them on your computer.

You can also move to the Sound Effects menu and describe the sound sample you want to create. Add enough details to get astute results from Audiobox. We ran several text prompts and were impressed with the generated sound effects.

Meta's take on Audiobox concerns

Audiobox can produce sound samples that are close to how people speak naturally. It has led to concerns about AI-powered deepfakes. Especially since the US presidential elections are around the corner, you can't rule out misuse of such AI tools. Meta implements automatic audio watermarking on audio generated by Audiobox.

The embedded signal in the generated audio is negligible to the human ear but can be tracked to the frame level. Meta will also add a voice authentication to prevent impersonation. The person must speak a voice prompt while registering their voice. The text prompt refreshes every 50 seconds, so playing someone else's pre-recorded voice is difficult.

Meta decided against making the AI model open source to prevent potential misuse.

Audiobox is more than a sound generator tool

Meta has done a remarkable job with Audiobox. It's accurate and very good. Try it with different prompts and voice samples, and check the results. Besides Facebook, tech giants like Google and Microsoft are exploring generative artificial intelligence to create content.

