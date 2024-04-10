Summary Messenger now supports HD image sharing to reduce compression and improve image quality.

Meta has increased file size limit for attachments to 100MB for sharing larger documents.

Other new features include shared albums for easier media management in groups, and contact sharing through QR codes.

Compression is a necessary evil on the web to reduce the load on network providers and data centers, and social media apps are no exception. Images posted to Instagram are never in the native resolution and the clip of the cute cat you sent your friend on WhatsApp isn’t in the recorded resolution either. However, many apps, including Meta properties, recently started offering HD image and video sharing. Now, Messenger is following suit with HD image sharing support, and a few other improvements in tow.

Related 12 best communication apps for Android in 2024 Stay connected with these amazing communication and messaging apps

WhatsApp introduced HD image and video sharing in August, but this week, Meta announced Messenger users can send HD images by just flipping an HD toggle switch in the chat composer UI before hitting Send (via PhoneArena). Although Meta doesn’t dive into the specifics in its announcement, we suspect this option will reduce the applied compression, but images still won’t go through in native resolution.

Shared albums and bigger file attachment support is rolling out too

Close

Besides the new HD image sharing option, Meta has also quadrupled the file size limit for attachments from a measly 25MB to 100MB. This will be particularly helpful if you’re sharing a compressed folder or large documents. If you want to share a collection of images, Meta’s new image album sharing could help.

Instead of spamming group chats with the images you took on a shared trip, in the coming weeks, Messenger will allow users to create shared albums. The contents of the album will be visible to everyone in the conversation, and they will also have permission to delete or download the contents of the album, much like a shared album in Google Photos. Basic controls to rename albums are available too, and you can quickly see all the albums shared with a group under the Media tab in the group info.

Lastly, Meta has added a new QR code sharing feature, so you can add someone on Messenger even if you don’t have their name or number yet. QR codes are great visual tools, but Meta thoughtfully includes an option to share your QR via a link as well.