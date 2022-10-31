Android users have plenty of convenient options when it comes to taking notes and saving links to visit later. You've got your pick of the best note-taking apps, or could just rely on something you already use every day, like Telegram or Slack — those messaging services let you save messages for later and message yourself, respectively. WhatsApp seems to be interested in playing a little catch-up, and is now testing out its own improvements to self-messaging.

Messaging yourself may sound a little silly if you're not used to it, but it has its uses — instead of installing a dedicated app like Pocket to manage web links to revisit, or an app like Google Tasks to maintain the grocery lists, some of us could just find WhatsApp a more convenient all-in-one solution. As multi-device support is already available, you could even use chats with yourself to transfer small files between devices.

With the new 2.22.24.2 beta release of the Android app, WABetaInfo points out that select WhatsApp beta testers are getting access to try out the "Message yourself" feature. As that name might suggest, WhatsApp is adding a chat option somewhat confusingly labeled “Me (You)”.

When you tap on the floating action button (FAB) in the lower-right corner of the screen, it prompts you to message a new contact, a new group, or a new Community. Underneath these options you see a list of all your contacts who also use WhatsApp. The new option to message yourself could conceivably sit atop the list of your contacts, albeit in a future update.

Make no mistake, it's already possible to message yourself on WhatsApp using a Click to Message link, or using a WhatsApp group in which you are the sole member. However, these methods fall squarely in the realm of workarounds instead of actual, intentional features, and it would be nice to see an option directly in the FAB menu. Until then, we suggest you pin this chat with yourself to your chat list, so it is easy to access on the share sheet from other apps without using a Click to Message link every time.