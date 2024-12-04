Key Takeaways Google Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Messages, and Phone are now rolling out steadily.

The new extensions streamline tasks like composing new text messages and dialing phone numbers.

We are currently experiencing issues with the WhatsApp extension not being able to find specific contacts.

Back in October, Google was spotted working on dedicated Gemini Extensions for Google Home, WhatsApp, Messages, Phone, and even Spotify. The smart home app's extension began rolling out in early November (in Public Preview), while the Spotify extension came just a week ago.

As a bonus, we got the Utilities extension yesterday, making tasks like setting timers and alarms, toggling the device's flashlight, and controlling playback, much easier than before.

Now, all the previously-announced Gemini extensions that are yet to make their way to the app have been spotted rolling out — everywhere, all at once. First spotted by 9to5Google, these include extensions for Messages, Phone, and WhatsApp. The rollout appears to be phased, considering that I have access to all three new extensions on one Google account, and access to none on a different one.

As always, to try out the new extensions, you'll have to first make sure that Gemini App Activity is enabled. Then, simply head to the profile icon on the top right of the Gemini app and tap on Extensions to see if the new integrations are available for you to try out.

The Gemini Messages extension will use your device's default messaging app to streamline texts. This includes composing, editing, and rewriting messages. As of right now, the extension can not read or summarize messages. Similarly, the Phone extension can help you dial numbers without having to physically touch your device. The WhatsApp extension is a mixture of the former two, allowing you to compose messages and place calls from within the Gemini assistant.

The WhatsApp integration is broken, at least for me

In my brief testing, the Messages and Phone app extensions seem to work as intended, while the WhatsApp one seems to be unable to find specific contacts. As highlighted in the screenshots below, the Messages and Phone extensions are able to find the "Android Police" contact on my phone and perform their respective actions. The WhatsApp extension, on the other hand, says that there is no such contact on my device. I tried the WhatsApp extension with other 'regularly-named' contacts, and it still surfaced the same error. Google notes that "to enable calling and messaging through Gemini, your 'contact info from your device' setting needs to be enabled. I've toggled the setting to no avail.

I'll be keeping an eye on the extension to see if its functionality is delayed/still rolling out. Let us know in the comments below if the WhatsApp extension is functioning as intended for you. Elsewhere, If you're not seeing the new extensions yet, 9to5Google suggests force stopping the Google and Gemini apps and then checking the extension list.