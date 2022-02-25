Most of the popular texting apps like Instagram, iMessage, Twitter, Slack, Facebook Messenger, etc., give you the ability to react to messages with emoji. However, one of the most popular among them, WhatsApp, currently misses out on this functionality. This might soon change though, as the app has been long spotted working on it. Earlier, we saw what WhatsApp message reactions could look like on smartphones, and today, we have a preview of how they may be implemented on WhatsApp Web and the desktop apps.

Courtesy of WABetaInfo, we have our first glimpse at message reactions on WhatsApp for desktops. Currently, it appears that WhatsApp plans to add only six emojis to react with, unlike its sister apps Instagram and Facebook Messenger that allow reacting with any emoji of your choice. WABetaInfo shares that to react to a message, you need to hover over it with the cursor, and a reaction button will appear at the side. When clicking on that button, you'll be greeted by emojis just above the message. You can then select which you wish to react with.

The feature is still in the works, and you won't even see it on the app's beta versions for both PCs and smartphones right now. But since WhatsApp has been working on it for a long time, it might arrive soon. It'll likely be live on a beta version first, so you can enroll into the beta program to get it ahead of others. The development team at WhatsApp is currently working on some other new features as well, like WhatsApp Communities, a revamped voice call interface, and a redesigned media picker.

Hands-on with EasyCanvas, a second-display app made for digital artists Drawing in your desktop apps using the Galaxy Tab

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email