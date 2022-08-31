The release of Android 12 in 2021 introduced Material You, a bold, exciting update that laid out the roadmap for Android's appearance. There are plenty of things to love about Material You, particularly its fantastic wallpaper-theming engine. However, as we settle into Android 13 and the anniversary of Material You, there's still one glaring issue.

Here it is, my screen of shame

Meet my screen of shame. This is where all the apps (primarily third-party, with a few Google latecomers) that don't support Material You's themed icons live. It's an ugly, uninspiring place that doesn't need to exist.

The release of Android 12 was a godsend to people like me, someone who always wanted to have a beautiful customized phone but got bored negotiating with even icon packs and even the best Android launchers. A unified, dynamic theme that would automatically bring (almost) all of my apps into visual symmetry? Yes, please! However, the lack of dynamic icon theme support for third-party apps has highlighted the glaring issue with Material You.

What went wrong with Material You

Material You's goal was to unify your Android phone, bringing everything together into a harmonious whole. Dynamic theming means you'll never look at the same combination of colors twice, while fonts and shapes meld together into a seamless digital tapestry. But once you exit the carefully controlled environments of Google's apps, a muddle of discordant colors comes to the fore.

While there's nothing Google can do about the apps apart from encouraging developers to use Material You, Android 13 brings dynamic icon theming to all apps, which could theoretically solve this problem for your homescreen. But it won't.

You may notice in the above screenshots that Sync, a third-party Reddit app, has a themed icon. At the time of the screenshots, I had just installed the latest Android 13 beta, which brought dynamic icon themes to all apps, along with a wealth of other features. Sync has fully embraced the Material You style, creating a new design that looks like Google made it.

Unfortunately, Sync's adherence to Google's design merely highlights the issue. Trendy apps like Sync and Inware might be all-in on Google's design language, but who will follow? Android 13 has opened dynamically themed doors to developers, but the chance that every app will include dynamic theming is close to zero. While developers need to provide a monochromatic version of their app icon to join in the theming fun, it's extra work that underfunded development teams must manage.

Third-party icon packs vs. themed icons

The solution here might be to install one of the top third-party icon packs. Many options are available, which essentially do the same thing as Material You's themed icons, but with significantly more app support.

The critical difference between third-party icon packs and themed icons is how the work is distributed. For third-party launchers, creating a unified experience is a priority, not an optional extra. But this comes with a couple of disadvantages. First, if you're a fan of Material You, you won't experience the harmonious themes that are its key selling point. Second, developers have no say in how their app icons will look.

It's easy to see what app icons have Material You potential and which don't.

By putting the work in the hands of the developers, Google ensures developers can create an app that fits with Material You's theme while retaining control over how their app icon looks. Still, not every development team will view this as a priority. And while the current style is for minimalistic icons, what about games that rely on busy icons or companies that won't want to lose their brand colors?

The future of app icon theming

While I'm a fan of Material You, in general, I've turned off dynamic app icons. The screen of shame triggered a twinge of frustration every time I swiped to it, and placing those apps alongside more traditional icons just looked odd.

Google's attempt at encouraging app icon uniformity has also vastly reduced the amount of customization available to the user. For instance, font and icon customization were dropped for Android 12. If you have many apps on your homescreen, the themed icons begin devolving into an incongruent blur of bold lines and pastel shades. It's a neat idea if you think an IKEA showroom is the peak of design. However, for those who prefer to have their phone feel like it's entirely theirs, Material You doesn't deliver—at least not yet.

As well as allowing third-party apps to join in the themed icon party, Android 13 brings an expanded range of color palettes to the range. Yet it still feels like Google is customizing your phone, not you. In the end, I'm excited about the future of Material You. Still, unless Google wants to end up with the design philosophy of a cardboard box factory, it must abandon its fruitless attempts at uniformity.