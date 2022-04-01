Google Meet is one of the most popular video communication services, but it has some serious shortcomings. It only allows you to host meetings with a maximum of 500 people at a time, and they need to be part of your organization's Workspace. Whatever the reason for the limit is, users have been asking the company to increase it or to allow Meet streaming to an external platform. Google has now introduced the latter option and aims to include YouTube streaming later this year.

Video calls have since been popular since the days of Skype, but the pandemic made it a daily necessity for many The technology is now so widespread that almost everybody is using it — individuals for keeping in touch with friends and family, businesses for conferencing online collaboration, you name it.

Right now, you can now reach audiences of up to 100,000 people on Meet across trusted Google Workspace domains. Google says that these livestream attendees will also be able to participate in polls and Q&A later this year. Of course, not everyone attending a virtual event will live on your Workspace domain, which makes the next part of this announcement even better. Direct streaming to YouTube is coming to Google Meet, and when it launches later in 2022, it'll live in the activities tab.

Google also promises some updates in the security department. First, client-side encryption will leave the beta phase, arriving for Meet in May. That will be followed by optional end-to-end encryption for all meetings in the following months.

Meet has gotten a lot of love from Google with a series of recent update announcements. The platform is getting better integration with other Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google is finally implementing emoji reactions, allowing you to interact within meetings in a non-intrusive way.

